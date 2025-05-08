AAIB To Investigate Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash That Claimed Six Lives

Uttrakhand: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will conduct an investigation into the incident of helicopter crash in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Thursday that killed six persons, including the pilot.
The helicopter carrying seven passengers was going to Gangotri when it crashed near Ganganani along the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway around 8:45 am. There were five women among the victims.
The deceased were identified as Kala Chandrakant Soni (61), Vijaya Reddy (57), Ruchi Agrawal (56), Radha Agrawal (79), Vedvati Kumari (48), and Captain Robin Singh (60). The lone survivor, M. Bhaskhar (51) from Andhra Pradesh, was seriously injured and airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh.
The chopper was operated by AeroTrans Services Pvt Ltd, a private aviation company operating out of Ahmedabad.
According to officials, the helicopter took off from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun and was headed to Kharsali helipad in Yamunotri when it crashed into a 200–250 metre deep gorge.
According to Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey the accident occurred on the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. "There were six passengers and a pilot onboard. Relief and rescue operations were started immediately. Local police, district magistrate and SDRF team reached the spot. Six persons died and one person was airlifted to Rishikesh for treatment," he said.
District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said among the victims, four were from Mumbai, two from Andhra Pradesh and one from Uttar Pradesh. The helicopter registered as VT-OXF was a Bell, which is operated by AeroTrans Services, the same company owning two Bell helicopters and one Cessna as per the DGCA records.
The visuals from the site depicted a mangled wreck of the helicopter. The SDRF was quick to respond, along with the local police and administration.
Expressing sorrow on his X handle, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, “'Very sad news has been received about some casualties in a helicopter crash near Gangani in Uttarkashi. SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work."
उत्तरकाशी के गंगनानी के समीप हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। राहत एवं बचाव कार्य के लिए SDRF और जिला प्रशासन की टीमें तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई हैं।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 8, 2025
ईश्वर हादसे में दिवंगत हुए लोगों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं…
"May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow. I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident. I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored,' he posted.
The AAIB, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will lead the investigation into the crash. The AAIB is tasked with probing aviation accidents in Indian airspace and recommending safety measures.
The cause of the crash remains unknown and will be determined following a detailed investigation by the AAIB. This is the latest in a series of helicopter-related accidents in the region, once again raising concerns about air safety in difficult mountainous terrains.