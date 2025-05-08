ETV Bharat / bharat

AAIB To Investigate Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash That Claimed Six Lives

Uttrakhand: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will conduct an investigation into the incident of helicopter crash in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Thursday that killed six persons, including the pilot.

The helicopter carrying seven passengers was going to Gangotri when it crashed near Ganganani along the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway around 8:45 am. There were five women among the victims.

The deceased were identified as Kala Chandrakant Soni (61), Vijaya Reddy (57), Ruchi Agrawal (56), Radha Agrawal (79), Vedvati Kumari (48), and Captain Robin Singh (60). The lone survivor, M. Bhaskhar (51) from Andhra Pradesh, was seriously injured and airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

The chopper was operated by AeroTrans Services Pvt Ltd, a private aviation company operating out of Ahmedabad.

According to officials, the helicopter took off from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun and was headed to Kharsali helipad in Yamunotri when it crashed into a 200–250 metre deep gorge.

According to Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey the accident occurred on the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. "There were six passengers and a pilot onboard. Relief and rescue operations were started immediately. Local police, district magistrate and SDRF team reached the spot. Six persons died and one person was airlifted to Rishikesh for treatment," he said.