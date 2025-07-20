ETV Bharat / bharat

AAIB Ropes In Veteran Pilot Sandhu As Domain Expert In AI Plane Crash Probe

Photo of the wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad on June 12. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has roped in veteran pilot and Air India's former director of operations Captain RS Sandhu as a domain expert in the ongoing probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 260 persons last month, sources said on Sunday.

Sandhu, who was also a designated examiner for the Boeing 787-8 fleet at Air India, had taken delivery of the now-crashed 787-8 plane -- VT-ANB -- in 2013. On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad crashed into a building soon after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 19 people on the ground. Out of the 242 people onboard, one passenger survived.

On July 12, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the fatal crash. "AAIB has onboarded seasoned aviator RS Sandhu in the ongoing investigation of the Air India Boeing 787-8 plane crash in Ahmedabad last month," one of the sources told PTI.

AAIB had apparently approached Sandhu to be a domain expert in the ongoing probe, and he agreed to the proposal, the sources said. Sandhu, who was with Air India for close to 39 years in various capacities, is the founder of aviation consultancy firm Aviazione. He had also headed a team that worked on the integration of the Tata Group airlines.