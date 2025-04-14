ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Air Safety Watchdog to Launch High-Tech Crash Data Tool for Safer Skies

New Delhi: In a move to bolster safety in the aviation industry, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation is planning to deploy a system that will allow more in-depth analysis of aviation occurrences and accidents in the Indian airspace. This is set to aid the bureau in tracking risk trends and patterns, and thus assist in mitigating risk of further occurrences.

Senior officials stated that the bureau is in the process of procuring software that is specifically designed to analyze aviation occurrences, from incidents to accidents, across a multitude of parameters. This spans to each occurrence time, nature of landings (hard landings), airfield locations, aircraft types, and operator details.

“This level of detailed analysis will enable us to pinpoint recurring issues and trends. For instance, if multiple hard landings are observed at a specific airport, we can recommend corrective measures before a serious incident occurs,” a senior official said.

The AAIB was established to investigate aircraft accidents and serious incidents, and its efforts toward improving air safety standards in India have continued ever since. The AAIB classifies various aviation safety occurrences and conducts in-depth investigations with recommendations to prevent future occurrences.