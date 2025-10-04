ETV Bharat / bharat

AAIB Declines Pilots' Inclusion In Final Probe Of AI-171 Crash, Cites Legal Limitations

File photo of the wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad on June 12 ( PTI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has officially communicated to the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) that it cannot incorporate pilots or independent subject matter experts (SMEs) into the scheme of the ongoing final investigation into the crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, citing "limitations" in existing law.

The June 12 crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner stands as one of the worst aviation disasters in decades for India, resulting in 260 fatalities, which included passengers, crew members and locals. The preliminary investigation report released in July at the direction of the AAIB indicated human error in the cockpit as a factor for the events of that day, which led to significant outcry from pilot bodies and demands for more transparency and a role for experts in the investigation process.

Meeting between the AAIB and ALPA

Representatives of ALPA met with AAIB's Director General GVG Yugandhar on Friday at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) headquarters here. As ALPA India reported, the pilots' organisation raised its concern about the failure to include SMEs in the investigation, specifically, experienced pilots. The AAIB director then clarified that the current law does not allow for SMEs, including pilots, to participate.

"The DG made it known to us during the meeting that he had limitations in including outside bodies that are not part of the Government of India. This is as per the AAIB Act. Moreover, this is an ongoing investigation," said Capt Anil Rao, General Secretary of ALPA India.

Rao added that while the AAIB cannot accommodate external experts in the present investigation, the bureau has promised to push for changes in the law in the future. "They will do everything to ensure that when the Act is amended, there will be a provision where outside experts can be involved officially," he said.

AAIB's Position

AAIB sources described the meeting as a "courtesy consultation" aimed at bridging gaps between investigators and pilots. "The investigations are conducted strictly as per the AAIB Act and in line with ICAO norms. There is currently no scope for outside organisations to become part of a government-led investigation," an official said.

However, the official added that international participation continues in the ongoing probe. Representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB-UK), and Boeing are already involved as accredited advisors, given the aircraft's US manufacture and international safety obligations.

Pilot Bodies Push for Inclusion

For ALPA India, which represents over 1,000 pilots based in India and abroad, the issue is not limited to the AI-171 crash. "This was not specific to Air India 171; it was for every kind of air accident investigation that might take place from here onward," ALPA India President Capt Sam Thomas said. "They have outlined a roadmap on which subject matter experts like us can be involved. The move will help provide more accurate information to the public."

Thomas added that the AAIB has already built a database of 250 subject matter experts, but regulatory hurdles prevent their involvement in live investigations. "The next time this happens, we hope to have our representation so that changes can be made in the Act with positive inputs from our side," he said.