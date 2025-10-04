AAIB Declines Pilots' Inclusion In Final Probe Of AI-171 Crash, Cites Legal Limitations
Published : October 4, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has officially communicated to the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) that it cannot incorporate pilots or independent subject matter experts (SMEs) into the scheme of the ongoing final investigation into the crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, citing "limitations" in existing law.
The June 12 crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner stands as one of the worst aviation disasters in decades for India, resulting in 260 fatalities, which included passengers, crew members and locals. The preliminary investigation report released in July at the direction of the AAIB indicated human error in the cockpit as a factor for the events of that day, which led to significant outcry from pilot bodies and demands for more transparency and a role for experts in the investigation process.
Meeting between the AAIB and ALPA
Representatives of ALPA met with AAIB's Director General GVG Yugandhar on Friday at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) headquarters here. As ALPA India reported, the pilots' organisation raised its concern about the failure to include SMEs in the investigation, specifically, experienced pilots. The AAIB director then clarified that the current law does not allow for SMEs, including pilots, to participate.
"The DG made it known to us during the meeting that he had limitations in including outside bodies that are not part of the Government of India. This is as per the AAIB Act. Moreover, this is an ongoing investigation," said Capt Anil Rao, General Secretary of ALPA India.
Rao added that while the AAIB cannot accommodate external experts in the present investigation, the bureau has promised to push for changes in the law in the future. "They will do everything to ensure that when the Act is amended, there will be a provision where outside experts can be involved officially," he said.
AAIB's Position
AAIB sources described the meeting as a "courtesy consultation" aimed at bridging gaps between investigators and pilots. "The investigations are conducted strictly as per the AAIB Act and in line with ICAO norms. There is currently no scope for outside organisations to become part of a government-led investigation," an official said.
However, the official added that international participation continues in the ongoing probe. Representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB-UK), and Boeing are already involved as accredited advisors, given the aircraft's US manufacture and international safety obligations.
Pilot Bodies Push for Inclusion
For ALPA India, which represents over 1,000 pilots based in India and abroad, the issue is not limited to the AI-171 crash. "This was not specific to Air India 171; it was for every kind of air accident investigation that might take place from here onward," ALPA India President Capt Sam Thomas said. "They have outlined a roadmap on which subject matter experts like us can be involved. The move will help provide more accurate information to the public."
Thomas added that the AAIB has already built a database of 250 subject matter experts, but regulatory hurdles prevent their involvement in live investigations. "The next time this happens, we hope to have our representation so that changes can be made in the Act with positive inputs from our side," he said.
The AAIB also agreed to hold quarterly meetings with ALPA India to draw up a roadmap for aviation safety. Future accident investigations, officials said, may involve ALPA representatives in an advisory or observer role, subject to the lead investigator's discretion.
A Divisive Preliminary Report
The demand for external involvement was first raised after the AAIB's preliminary report, released on July 12, attributed the crash primarily to human error. The report suggested that within seconds of take-off, the Dreamliner's fuel switches were cut off, creating confusion in the cockpit before the aircraft plunged into a residential area.
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) accused the AAIB of "fundamentally and irrevocably compromising the integrity, impartiality, and legality" of the investigation. The NGO Safety Matters Foundation filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court demanding an independent probe.
Families React
The controversy has deeply affected the families of crew members killed in the crash. Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, condemned what he called an attempt to tarnish his son's reputation. In a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry, he dismissed claims that his son was under psychological stress or suicidal as "absurd and deeply damaging."
"The leak of unverified cockpit data has irreparably damaged my late son's reputation. This should not have happened when the official investigation is still underway," Sabharwal wrote.
Calls for Judicial Inquiry
Earlier this month, the Federation of Indian Pilots formally petitioned the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a Court of Inquiry, arguing that only a judicially monitored process can ensure fairness in a case of this magnitude. A Federation spokesperson said: "There is no faith in an internal investigation when there are allegations of selective leaks and scapegoating of pilots. A Court of Inquiry is the only way to restore public trust."
The Supreme Court, while hearing the PIL on September 22, noted the concerns and described the premature release of the preliminary report as "unfortunate." The court has since sought a formal response from the DGCA.
A Tragedy of Enormous Scale
Air India Flight 171 was a scheduled passenger service from Ahmedabad to London on June 12. Minutes after take-off, the Dreamliner crashed into the densely populated Meghani Nagar locality. The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Only one passenger survived, while 19 people on the ground were killed, taking the total death toll to 260.
Anil Rao, ALPA's General Secretary, suggested that formal memoranda of understanding (MoUs) could be signed between the government and independent organisations to institutionalise pilot participation. "This is practised in other countries. If India wants to strengthen aviation safety, pilots must be involved as stakeholders, not just subjects of investigation," he said.
