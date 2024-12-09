Aaditya Thackeray Demands Belgaum Be Declared A Union Territory

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLA from Worli constituency Aaditya Thackeray on Monday demanded that Belgaum in Karnataka must be declared as a Union Territory until the matter is decided by the Supreme Court.

"We cannot tolerate the injustice and the insult meted out to Marathi-speaking people in Belgaum," said Aaditya, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"The Centre had promised to give more funds to Belgaum for development. The Centre must answer when will it declare Belgaum a Union Territory. The government can be of any party but will not tolerate insult (to Marathi-speaking people," asked Aaditya.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) which suffered a rout in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly election, boycotted the election of Maharashtra Speaker and introduction of the Cabinet.

Aaditya said that it is only on the premises of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that there is celebration and not anywhere else in the state. "Everyone knows the Ministers in this government. This is an EVM government. While he was the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narverkar did injustice to us (our party). He insulted the Indian Constitution. The decision which he gave to break (undivided) Shiv Sena and (undivided) Nationalist Congress Party is a fresh wound. We need to be assured that such things will not happen (in the future)" alleged Aaditya.

"It has always been our demand to declare Belgaum as Union Territory till the (Supreme) Court gives its ruling. The government must shos whether they like Marathi-speaking people or not," he added.

He also alleged that the Maharashtra Cabinet was "corrupt" and hence the Anti-Corruption Bureau would be closed.