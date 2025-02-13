ETV Bharat / bharat

Aaditya Thackarey To Meet Kejriwal In Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the rumblings in the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) following AAP's debacles in the Delhi Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will meet Arvind Kejriwal and the political circles are abuzz over it.

It is believed that many serious issues would be pondered upon in the meeting between the duo including talks on the current political situation in the country, opposition's unity and a possible alliance between the two parties.

This meeting also assumes significance because both Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP have been staunch opponents of the policies of the central government in the recent past.

In the meeting, Thackeray scion is likely to learn about AAP's working style and its Delhi Model. Earlier, he showered plaudits on Delhi's education and health models and he would likely deliberate on implementing similar reforms in Maharashtra.