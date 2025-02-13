ETV Bharat / bharat

Aaditya Thackarey To Meet Kejriwal In Delhi

It is believed that serious issues including the opposition's unity and a possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP will come up for deliberations.

File photos of Aaditya Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI & ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid the rumblings in the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) following AAP's debacles in the Delhi Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will meet Arvind Kejriwal and the political circles are abuzz over it.

It is believed that many serious issues would be pondered upon in the meeting between the duo including talks on the current political situation in the country, opposition's unity and a possible alliance between the two parties.

This meeting also assumes significance because both Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP have been staunch opponents of the policies of the central government in the recent past.

In the meeting, Thackeray scion is likely to learn about AAP's working style and its Delhi Model. Earlier, he showered plaudits on Delhi's education and health models and he would likely deliberate on implementing similar reforms in Maharashtra.

Notably, Uddhabv Thackery extended his support to the AAP and opposed Congress taking part in the Delhi Assembly election.

The meeting is expected to strengthen the two parties which can jointly campaign against the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Another big reason for this meeting can also be the recent political situation in Maharashtra. After the meeting of Sharad Pawar and Eknath Shinde, there is confusion in Shiv Sena (UBT) and the meeting can be a sign of his new political move.

