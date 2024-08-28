ETV Bharat / bharat

Aadhaar Details Cannot Be Updated Online For Free After September 14 | All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Updating details on Aadhaar card cannot be done online for free after September 14. Originally set for June 14, the Unique Identification Authority of India extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details for free till September 14.

Why should Aadhaar details be updated?

Updating the Aadhaar details will help curb Aadhaar-related fraud that has been so extensive in recent days. According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, " An Aadhaar number holder may, on completion of every period of 10 years from the date of generation of the Aadhaar number assigned to him, update the documents or the information evidencing proof of identity and proof of address at least once".

How can Aadhaar details be updated?

The details of Aadhaar can be updated by:

(a) presenting documents at an enrolment centre or update centre or enrolment and update centre.

(b) electronically uploading copies of documents on the website or mobile application of the Authority

(c) giving consent for electronically obtaining the information evidencing the proofs from the databases of the authorities dealing with the preparation or maintenance of such information, so as to help ensure the continued accuracy of the information in the Central Identities Data Repository

How to update Aadhar details online?

There is no fee for an Aadhaar card update online. However, a fee of Rs 50 needs to be paid if you do it offline at a physical Aadhaar centre.

The Aadhaar details including proof of identity and proof of address can be updated online through the website and mobile application of UIDAI. Here is a step-by-step guide to update the details online :

Step 1: Go to the myAadhaar portal.