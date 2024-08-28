Aadhaar Details Cannot Be Updated Online For Free After September 14 | All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Updating details on Aadhaar card cannot be done online for free after September 14. Originally set for June 14, the Unique Identification Authority of India extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details for free till September 14.
#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th September 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/1XOfzhRnRp— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 23, 2024
Why should Aadhaar details be updated?
Updating the Aadhaar details will help curb Aadhaar-related fraud that has been so extensive in recent days. According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, " An Aadhaar number holder may, on completion of every period of 10 years from the date of generation of the Aadhaar number assigned to him, update the documents or the information evidencing proof of identity and proof of address at least once".
How can Aadhaar details be updated?
The details of Aadhaar can be updated by:
(a) presenting documents at an enrolment centre or update centre or enrolment and update centre.
(b) electronically uploading copies of documents on the website or mobile application of the Authority
(c) giving consent for electronically obtaining the information evidencing the proofs from the databases of the authorities dealing with the preparation or maintenance of such information, so as to help ensure the continued accuracy of the information in the Central Identities Data Repository
How to update Aadhar details online?
There is no fee for an Aadhaar card update online. However, a fee of Rs 50 needs to be paid if you do it offline at a physical Aadhaar centre.
The Aadhaar details including proof of identity and proof of address can be updated online through the website and mobile application of UIDAI. Here is a step-by-step guide to update the details online :
Step 1: Go to the myAadhaar portal.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button. Enter your Aadhaar number, and captcha code and click the ‘Send OTP’ button. Enter the OTP and click on the ‘Login’ button.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Document Update’ button.
Step 4: Click the ‘Next’ button after reading the guidelines.
Step 5: On the ‘Verify Your Demographic Details’ page, click the ‘I verify that the above details are correct’ box and click ‘Next’.
Step 6: Upload the ‘Proof of Identity’ and ‘Proof of Address’ documents and click ‘Submit’.
Step 7: You will receive a ‘Service Request Number (SRN)’ in your email. You can track your document update status from the SRN.
Your Aadhaar card details will be updated within seven working days.
What are the documents required for updating Aadhaar?
Following are the documents you need to upload on the myAadhaar portal to renew your Aadhaar details:
Proof of Identity
- Passport
- Driving license
- PAN card
- Voter ID card
- Labour Card
- School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Mark -sheet/Certificate issued by a recognised Board of Education or university
- Marriage certificate
- Ration card
Proof Of Address
- Bank Passbook
- Electricity or Gas connection Bills
- Passport
- Marriage certificate
- Ration card
- Property tax receipt
What will happen after September 14?
September 14 is the last date for updating Aadhaar details on myAadhaar portal. After September 14th, you will have to update your identity proof and address documents for Aadhaar card by paying a fee of Rs 25.