Aadhaar Hits 100-Crore Face Authentication Milestone, Paving The Way For A Digital Revolution

Mumbai: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) hosted the second edition of its stakeholders’ meet, “Aadhaar Samvaad,” in Mumbai. The day-long event held recently brought together nearly 500 senior policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), fintech, and telecommunications sectors. Co-hosted by the Government of Maharashtra, the meet aimed to explore innovative ways to leverage Aadhaar for improving service delivery and enhancing digital infrastructure across various industries.

A key highlight of the event was the celebration of a significant milestone—Aadhaar’s face authentication transactions crossed the 100-crore mark since its introduction in October 2021. This AI/ML-powered biometric authentication technology, developed in-house by UIDAI, has experienced remarkable growth. The total number of face authentication transactions doubled from 50 crore to 100 crore in just five months, showcasing the widespread adoption and effectiveness of this solution.

Aadhaar’s Role in Digital Infrastructure

During the meet, S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), praised Aadhaar’s role as the foundational pillar of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). He emphasized the system’s success in achieving population-scale usage and urged UIDAI to continue its collaboration with stakeholders to make life easier for citizens through seamless service delivery.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, the CEO of UIDAI, highlighted the transformative potential of Aadhaar in fostering trust in digital transactions. He affirmed that UIDAI’s growth trajectory is in line with India’s digital aspirations, striving to simplify processes and improve service delivery. Neelkanth Mishra, Chairman of UIDAI, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Aadhaar’s pivotal role as the backbone of India’s digital identity ecosystem.

“Our goal is to make life easier for Aadhaar number holders by facilitating seamless service delivery. The milestone of 100 crore face authentication transactions demonstrates Aadhaar’s ability to provide secure and convenient authentication for everyone,” Kumar stated.

Discussions to Enhance Service Delivery

The event also featured several panel discussions led by industry leaders, which focused on utilizing Aadhaar face authentication to improve service delivery across multiple sectors. The discussions delved into key areas such as:

• Enhancing banking services through Aadhaar authentication.

• Streamlining service delivery for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and fintech firms.