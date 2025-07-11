A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Nagaon: A small tribal village in central Assam is gaining attention for an extraordinary feat. It has remained entirely crime-free for decades.
Located in the Dhing area of Nagaon district, Saharia village has never registered a single criminal case at the local police station.
No thefts, no burglary, no assaults and no drug-related crimes. This at a time when reports of thefts, assaults, murders, and drug trafficking in neighbouring areas and elsewhere are sharply on the rise.
Sunil Mahela, president of the local village development committee said that the village when set up, had just about four families. It now has over 250 households. Yet, it retains a record of zero police complaints.
When ETV Bharat visited the village asked about the crime free scene, the villagers confirmed that even minor disputes are resolved internally through community dialogue and mediation by elderly members.
The village is closely monitored by organizations such as the Saharia Gaon Unnayan Samiti, Gaon Rakshi Bahini (Village Defence Party), and women’s groups, all of whom work collectively to uphold the law and order.
Sunil Mahela told ETV Bharat, "In the early stages of there were only four households in this village. Gradually, the number of families increased. Though it was once a forested land, over the time, Bodo community people cleared the land and established a village.
“It was rooted in strong religious moorings, cultural traditions, and education. Today, we have reached a stage where our village has seen considerable development in recent times,” Mahela said.
Mahela and other village representatives stated that despite being a tribal-majority area, Saharia has never seen violence or major conflicts. “Even small disagreements are settled peacefully within the village. Our people don’t resort to violence. As of now, there are no legal cases or disputes in the village. Although the Dhing police station is nearby, we have never had to visit the police station to register a crime. We never pass one-sided judgments; instead, we resolve issues through discussion, ensuring fair settlements between both parties," he said.
The villagers have also taken strong measures to prevent drug abuse, an issue plaguing many parts of the north east India. The local youths are engaged in education, sports, and cultural activities, steering clear of addiction.
"I’m 55 years old now. Of course, minor incidents do happen occasionally, but it never assumes serious proportions requiring police intervention. Whenever there’s a small issue, the village residents, along with members of the development committee, handle it well. Under their guidance,” said the general secretary of the village defence party.
Jyotishman Khaklary, a village youth said: "I’ve been living in this village for the past 22 years, and I have never come across any negative incidents or bad records. Living here has taught me a lot — I’ve learned many valuable things from this village."
Recognition from Authorities:
Even the Superintendent of Police for Nagaon, Swapnaneel Deka, acknowledged the village’s remarkable record, confirming that no cases of theft, dacoity, murder, or rape have been registered from Saharia in the recent past.
"We have been observing Saharia village closely. It is truly a unique village. Even if there are occasional minor issues, the very active Village Defence Party (VDP) and the citizen committees resolve them internally. There have been no reports of any heinous crimes. Honestly, I haven’t seen another village like Saharia in Nagaon where crime is nil,” said Deka.
Village Education:
Saharia village is also progressing in education. It hosts several institutions including the Saharia Tribal Girls School, Tribal High School, an ME School, and a model school. The nearby Dhing College, just 2.5 km away, supports higher education for village youth. Recently, a resident even earned a doctoral degree, reflecting the village’s commitment to academic growth.
Agriculture and Culture:
Most villagers depend on agriculture for their livelihood, but cultural life is vibrant. Youths are deeply involved in music, dance, and traditional sports. Few are in government jobs, but the community is self-reliant and committed to preserving its heritage and peace.
A Beacon of Hope in Troubled Times:
In a world grappling with increasing violence and social unrest and crimes of different nature, Saharia village stands out as a rare symbol of harmony, discipline, and self-governance. Its success story offers a powerful message: with community cooperation, cultural roots, and vigilance, a crime-free society is not only possible – but it is a reality.