Youth Dies After Falling From Third Floor Of Hyderabad Hotel To Escape Dog Chase

Hyderabad: In a bid to escape a dog attack, a youth jumped off the third floor of a hotel he was put up to death on Sunday under the Chandanagar Police Station area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

The deceased, Uday (23), from Andhra Pradesh's Tenali area, was staying with his friends at Pride Hotel in Ashoknagar in Hyderabad's Ramachandrapuram. On the night of the fateful day, he went to the balcony of the third floor when the feline started chasing him. He ran to evade the imminent attack of the canine and mistakenly fell from a window. He died on the spot. The tragic episode was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the hotel premises. As it was a Sunday no representative from the hotel management came to his rescue. A police complaint has been lodged over the incident.