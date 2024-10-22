ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Dies After Falling From Third Floor Of Hyderabad Hotel To Escape Dog Chase

The deceased, Uday (23), from Andhra Pradesh's Tenali area, was staying with his friends at Pride Hotel in Ashoknagar in Hyderabad's Ramachandrapuram. Case lodged.

(Inset) A videograb of the youth jumping off the window
(Inset) A videograb of the youth jumping off the window (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: In a bid to escape a dog attack, a youth jumped off the third floor of a hotel he was put up to death on Sunday under the Chandanagar Police Station area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

The deceased, Uday (23), from Andhra Pradesh's Tenali area, was staying with his friends at Pride Hotel in Ashoknagar in Hyderabad's Ramachandrapuram. On the night of the fateful day, he went to the balcony of the third floor when the feline started chasing him. He ran to evade the imminent attack of the canine and mistakenly fell from a window. He died on the spot. The tragic episode was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the hotel premises. As it was a Sunday no representative from the hotel management came to his rescue. A police complaint has been lodged over the incident.

Also Read:

  1. Congress Leader Stabbed To Death In Telangana
  2. Abrol's Wife Was Waiting for Husband's Return To Break Karwa Chauth Fast; J&K Guv Consoles Kin

Hyderabad: In a bid to escape a dog attack, a youth jumped off the third floor of a hotel he was put up to death on Sunday under the Chandanagar Police Station area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

The deceased, Uday (23), from Andhra Pradesh's Tenali area, was staying with his friends at Pride Hotel in Ashoknagar in Hyderabad's Ramachandrapuram. On the night of the fateful day, he went to the balcony of the third floor when the feline started chasing him. He ran to evade the imminent attack of the canine and mistakenly fell from a window. He died on the spot. The tragic episode was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the hotel premises. As it was a Sunday no representative from the hotel management came to his rescue. A police complaint has been lodged over the incident.

Also Read:

  1. Congress Leader Stabbed To Death In Telangana
  2. Abrol's Wife Was Waiting for Husband's Return To Break Karwa Chauth Fast; J&K Guv Consoles Kin

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOG ATTACK IN HYD HOTELAP YOUTH DIESHYDERABAD POLICEPRIDE HOTEL HYDERABDYOUTH FALLS TO DEATH IN HYD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.