A Widow Of A Martyred Indian Soldier Received A Letter Of Honor From Bangladesh 54 Years After The 1971 War

Bhind: About 54 years after the 1971 India-Pakistan war, an honour given by the Bangladesh government to martyred Indian soldiers from Bhind reached two families recently.

Two days ago, an Indian army vehicle arrived in Sainik Colony of Bhind city. When the army soldiers present in the vehicle called out for a 70-year-old elderly woman, Leela Devi Goyal came out of the house. Leela Devi was surprised to see army soldiers in front of the house.

A soldier asked her if she was the wife of martyr Ram Lakhan Goyal? Leela Devi said, "Yes, I am the wife of martyr Ram Lakhan Goyal." On hearing these words, two army soldiers standing there touched her feet and told her that they had brought the honour and belongings of her martyred husband.

The army soldiers took out a box from the car. In which there was a letter along with a guard of honour, a shield and a note from Bangladesh. That letter was sent by the then Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the then President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

It was written in the certificate that the Bangladesh government is honouring the Indian martyred soldiers of 1971. This honour letter was issued about 7 years ago.

Martyr Ram Lakhan Goyal's wife Leela Devi told ETV Bharat, "This honour is good, but it has come too late. My husband was martyred for the country. I have been living alone since then.”

“He was killed within a few days after my marriage. I came to know through a telegram that he had been martyred. I do not have any children. I have adopted the family's nephew," Leela Devi recalled.

Chambal is called the land of heroes. Many brave sons of this region sacrificed their lives while protecting the country. Similarly, a total of 12 Indian soldiers from Bhind were martyred while fighting in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, according to army official sources. The eastern part of Pakistan, which is currently Bangladesh, was also fighting for its independence. India played an important role in liberating Bangladesh.

However, two of the martyred soldiers got the honour after 54 years. The army officials who brought over the honours and handed it over to two families of martyred soldiers could not say why this delay. Maybe it was stuck in some official bottleneck.