A Whopping 32,000 CCTV Cameras Mounted On Delhi Streets By AAP Are Defunct, Not Capturing Any Images

New Delhi: A technical audit carried out by the Delhi Government PDW department has revealed that almost 32,000 CCTV cameras installed in 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi during the Aam Aadmi Party government are not working.
PWD Minister Pravesh Verma, citing the report received from the PWD department regarding CCTV cameras, said that out of more than 250,000 CCTV cameras installed, 32,000 are not functioning.
Minister Pravesh Verma has now ordered a probe as to why 32,000 cameras are not working.
It may be noted that the BJP ended a 10-year rule by the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital in the Delhi assembly polls held in February, 2025.
AAP government when in power had decided to install 280,000 CCTV cameras across all the 70 assembly constituencies to mount surveillance on crimes and other anti-social activities. The total project cost was around Rs. 571 crore, according to official sources.
Controversy right from the beginning:
However, the CCTV camera scheme of the AAP government has been in controversy right from the beginning. After the formation of the new BJP government in Delhi in March, the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the prosecution of former minister Satyendra Jain in the case of corruption related to this scheme.
The PWD minister of the Delhi government, Pravesh Verma, told media persons that before installation of the CCTV cameras by the previous AAP government it was part of the deal that if the cameras do not work, the automatic control room will get to know immediately and it would be fixed while sitting in the control room.
Apart from this, the company which was given the work of installing CCTV cameras by the government, has to do maintenance for five years. In such a scenario, why the CCTV cameras are not working should be investigated, said Verma.
Delayed Installation Fines waived:
The AAP government had carried out the project in two phases. In the first phase, it was decided to install 2000 CCTV cameras in each assembly constituency. In the second phase also, orders were given to install the same number of cameras. That is, four thousand CCTV cameras were to be installed in each assembly segment. A total of 264,000 cameras were to be installed. But in some assembly segments, not even a thousand CCTV cameras have been installed yet.
The first phase of the project under the Aam Aadmi Party government had started in the year 2018-19. In the second phase, orders were given to install cameras in January 2020.
An investigation is already going on against the AAP minister Satyendra Jain for allegedly taking bribes in the CCTV camera scheme when he was the PWD minister. After the formation of the new government, in the month of March, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena took action and ordered an inquiry by the Anti
Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, who is now in jail in the bribery case. Satyendra Jain has allegedly waived a fine of Rs. 16 crore imposed against Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for delays in installing 140,000 CCTVs in Delhi. For waiving the fine Jain had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs. 7 crores. This case of corruption against the then Delhi government minister Satyendra Jain came to light in September 2019 after a complaint by a BEL employee.
Also read:
· The plan to install CCTV cameras in Delhi started during the AAP government will be completed after five years, the last deadline is July 31.
· ‘There is a lot of trouble in Delhi regarding water, the four-engine government has failed in management', ... Saurabh Bhardwaj attacks BJP
· Modi government completes 11 years, CM Rekha Gupta said - the Center took care of Delhi during the Corona period, also took a dig at AAP
· AAP called Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence 'Maya Mahal', said - BJP's behavior changed in just three months.