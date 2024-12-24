'A Water Plane', Union Minister Khattar Showers Praises On Kochi Water Metro

Kochi: Expressing his experience of riding the Kochi Water Metro with the media, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it's like travelling in a plane.

"As the Minister of Energy and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, I am travelling to different states to review the implementation of various schemes. I am holding review meetings to provide solutions to various issues...Metro has a special role in urban transport. Kochi Water Metro project is a very good project and people are getting very good facilities...5,600 passengers are travelling by water metro every day..." Khattar said.

Noting that 35 lakh passengers have been ferried by the water metro so far. Khattar said the metro plays a pivotal role in urban transport and the possibility of extending the water metro service to other places will be examined.

The Union Minister, who landed at Kochi airport from Lakshadweep, took a water metro ride from the High Court jetty for about an hour enjoying the scenic backwaters up to Vypin and the features of the water metro.

"Today I had a pleasant experience of travelling in Kochi Water Metro, Water Metro is not just a mode of passenger transport but a unique amalgamation of convenience, environmental protection and modern technology. Water metro is providing cheap and modern transport facility to the people living on various islands around Kochi. This is reducing the traffic problem of Kochi and also promoting backwater tourism. This unique experiment of Kerala will definitely prove to be an excellent model for other states of the country," Khattar shared on social media platform X.

Private secretary Vijay Dutta, Department of Energy joint secretary Shashankar Mishra, Department of Urban Development joint secretary Ravi Arora and other senior officials accompanied Khattar in the boat. Loknath Behra, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRCL) explained the features of the water metro to Khattar.

Biju Prabhakar MD of Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSEC) and transport secretary, Kochi Metro director (systems) Sanjay Kumar, water metro chief general manager Shaji Janardhanan, general manager Sajan P John, and others explained the activities of the new service to the minister. Gifts on behalf of Kochi Metro were also presented to Khattar.