A Village In Moga Takes Unique Step To Conserve Rainwater

Moga: The villagers of Moga's Khosa Jalal, in collaboration with NRIs, have taken steps to preserve the water for future generations. The participation of villagers, panchayat and district agricultural officers has turned into an inspiring story of water conservation and environment protection.

To store rainwater and replenish the groundwater level, a specialised conservation system has been developed in the village. Villagers said the system filters excess rainwater and drains it to the ground through pipes. Such filters have been fitted in the houses, schools and the gurdwara so that the excess rainwater doesn't flood the drains and can be collected and discharged to the ground.

"It has been three years since this project was implemented in the village on the roofs of 27 houses. The roof of a house is about 2,000 square feet and in total, 54,000 square feet of water is going underground. By now, there must have been a difference of seven feet of water level," Gurdeep Singh, the husband of the female village chief, said.

Villagers said Saint Gurmeet Sing supported them in every possible way along with the NRIs. "With this, water scarcity can be overcome and wasted water can be reused. Following the installation of the system, water does not stagnate on the streets and drains and also retains the moisture coming into the ground," a villager said.

"While efforts have been made to save water in the village, a new library is also being set up. Books will be sent by the government to it, which will be helpful for the elders and children of the surrounding villages. Other development works of the village are also being carried out," Gurdeep said.