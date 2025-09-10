ETV Bharat / bharat

Bring Plastic, Get Free Books and Stationary: Chhindwara School's Unique Initiative

In the backdrop of such a scenario, the Tarbiyat World Urdu and Multi Language School's initiative to increase awareness among children at a tender age is outstanding.

The magnitude of plastic pollution problem is staggering. Most of this plastic waste is not biodegradable and is a major detriment to the environment. Millions of tonnes of plastic waste are entering lakes, rivers, water bodies and harming the ecosystem regularly.

The school Principal, Ayesha Ludi, explained the financial difficulties parents faced in acquiring school materials, which led many children to work or pick up garbage.

The initiative by 'Tarbiyat World Urdu and Multi Language School', summarised by the motto "You hold the book, we will handle the garbage," provides pens, books, and notebooks in return for empty plastic bottles and snack packets.

Chhindwara: A school in a slum area in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara is addressing plastic pollution and lack of educational resources by allowing students to exchange plastic waste for school supplies.

The school's principal said, "The parents of the children had a lot of trouble in buying stationery and syllabus and most of the children started picking garbage and doing other work.

The school also runs a "Recycle Gyan Kendra" to educate students on recycling and creating items from junk. Along with cleanliness, the school is imparting lessons on how to use junk into essential items. The school principal said that the “Recycle Gyan Kendra” teaches the young ones how many things can be made from junk.

For this, if any child brings disposable water bottles and empty packets of chips up to 5 kg to the school, then in return, they are also given the necessary school materials. If a person brings a ‘Jugaad’ project of more than 5 feet of junk and presents it in the school and builds it, then his school fees for the whole year is waived off. Children get encouragement to make different things from junk.

Students at this Chhindwara School are provided books and stationary in return of plastic. (ETV Bharat)

Therefore, this school is giving new heights to the dreams of children. This school has found a unique way for the little ones who are facing the burden of studies and a lack of money.

The tension of buying notebooks and books is over; the dream of a good school is fulfilled. In the era of inflation, it proves very difficult for children growing up in poverty to pay for notebooks and school fees. But with the initiative of the school, the dreams of many such children are being fulfilled, who are getting a better education along with their work.

This unique confluence of environmental protection and education is bringing smiles to the faces of children and bringing a new ray of hope for the future of the children.