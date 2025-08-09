A Temple Of Sibling Love: A Raksha Bandhan Celebration Rooted in Mughal History

Siwan: A village in Bihar's Siwan district uniquely celebrates Rakshabandhan, with a special worship at the temple dedicated to a brother and sister, where people believe their wishes are granted. This temple is located in Bhaiya-Bahini village of Bhikha Bandh, on the border of Daraunda and Maharajganj police station areas.

The uniqueness of the temple: it has no idols, only two Mounds of soil, symbolising a brother and sister. These mounds are worshipped by the locals, and a special ceremony is held on Rakshabandhan.

A Tale from the Mughal Era

According to local legend, the temple’s origin is from the Mughal period. A brother was escorting his sister home from her in-laws when he was intercepted by Mughal soldiers near Bhikha Bandh village. Mughal soldiers stopped their palanquin and tried to misbehave with the sister. The brother resisted the soldiers alone, but he lost due to their large number.

Buried in the Earth, Reborn as Trees

According to villager Ram Vichar Singh, the sister prayed for her honour, and the earth opened up, burying both her and her brother. Two banyan trees grew from the same spot and eventually joined. These trees are now worshipped as symbols of the brother and sister, and the villagers have made them into a temple.

"It is a very old belief. We have been following this tradition for 500 years," says Ram Vichar Singh, a resident.

People visit this temple from various places on Rakshabandhan. Sisters tie rakhis on the clay mounds and the banyan trees to seek their brothers' well-being and prosperity. A large fair is also organised on the occasion. It is believed that all wishes made at this temple are fulfilled, making Rakshabandhan a significant time to visit the place.

The temple initially had two intertwined banyan trees, but the complex has now expanded to 12 bighas and the villagers say that they do not know how far the roots of the trees have spread.

The villagers take up the responsibility of maintaining and cleanliness of the temple. They help the devotees coming for worship and keep the temple premises clean. The temple is specially decorated on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, which makes this place even more attractive.