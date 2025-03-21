A Spate Of IED Detections In Kashmir Sparks Heightened Vigil Amid Declining Militancy

Srinagar: In the last five days, as many as four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been recovered and defused in Kashmir, prompting a heightened security vigil across the region.

The latest detection by the army’s patrolling party at Bandipora’s Sunrise Point saw an IED fitted in a pressure cooker alongside the road. The strategic Srinagar-Bandipora road used by security convoys leads to a vast network of villages including the remote Gurez Valley along the Line of Control.

The Army’s Chinar Corp based in Srinagar, which is responsible for guarding the Line of Control, said they averted a major terror incident and the lED was surgically handled and destroyed.

“This highlights the commitment of our security personnel, ever committed to the safety of citizens,” it said. “Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.”

Likewise, another IED was found in a pressure cooker in Kulgam district’s Qaimoh village while another one was defused in Kupwara and Pulwama district this week.

In response to these attempts, security forces have intensified their vigil across the Valley with politicians and protected persons advised to exercise caution. A senior Bhartiya Janata Party leader speaking to ETV on the condition of anonymity said a few days ago he received a series of instructions from the security team including avoiding crowded places and moving out late evening.

Similarly, many like him have been told to share their travel programme in advance and avoid moving without a security detail. The advisory came days after the series of attacks including the killing of a top commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Zia-ur-Rehman alias Abu Qatal Sindhi inside Pakistan. He was gunned down by unknown assailants on Saturday.

Sindhi was allegedly involved in several deadly attacks including a Reasi attack on Hindu pilgrims last year. After operating in the Jammu region in the early 2000s during which he was believed to have developed an Overground network, he exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2005.

Now, security agencies have seen his stamp on terror activities in Jammu from across the border in the last few years. A senior security official said they have increased the vigil along the sensitive locations and the advisory to protected persons including politicians was part of this move to prevent any incident.

“These IED attempts by terrorists are aimed at creating panic and showing their presence even though local cadre has significantly depleted," he added.

Another official suggested that Pakistan may be attempting these moves to deflect attention from its domestic strife. “But their designs have been foiled preventing major tragedies,” he added. The number of militants in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official data, is at an all-time low of 76. Of them, only 17 are locals while the rest are foreign terrorists mainly affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (35) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (21).

Interestingly, the attacks in Jammu in the last few years are attributed to foreign terrorists with Union Home Minister Amit Shah directing security forces to intensify the fight against terrorism.

On Thursday, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat iterated the 'zero-tolerance policy' against terrorism in a security huddle in Kashmir, urging officers to remain on high alert.

Reviewing security situation and operational preparedness, the DGP also instructed officers to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly in sensitive areas and expedite investigations, ensuring strong legal follow-ups in UAPA cases, the official added.