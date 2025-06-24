A Small Fraction Of Enemies In Bharat Are Rooted To Outside Forces: VP Dhankhar

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Stating that evolution of policies must take place now with a little more representative character in India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "There has to be greater dialogue amongst political parties. I firmly believe we have no enemies in the country. We have enemies outside. And some who are enemies within is a small fraction; they are rooted to outside forces, inimical to Bharat."

He said that India’s Think Tanks are available in various formats, in different political parties.

“It is required that there be convergence,” he said while speaking at the launch of the book ‘New World: 21st Century Global Order in India’ by senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday.

Stating that the pathway to Bharat’s rise would require careful trading, Dhankhar said, “There are forces that are determined to make our life difficult. There are forces within the country and outside. These sinister forces, pernicious to our interests, want to strike by dividing us on issues even like language. Which country in the world can take pride in the language richness as Bharat.”

He said, “Look at our classical languages, their number. In the Parliament, 22 such languages allow and afford opportunity for anyone to express themselves. It would require many such thinkers to come together and debate and discuss challenges and opportunities and aid policymakers in making right strategic choices. Evolution of policies must take place now with a little more representative character. India's Think tanks, they are available in various formats, different political parties. It is required that there be convergence.”

Stating that strengthening Bharat is the governing philosophy and resolve of this government, Vice President Dhankhar said, “The nation has never ever projected its stand so firmly. Let us not be misguided by the distraction — who said what. The government, and India and its people, stand firmly for the nation — nation first and our nationalism."

“Those who take a stand for momentary situations are not in the psych or groove of Bharat. Once we attain strength inwards, we can shape our strategic environment outwards,” he said.

Underlining the roots of strategic thinking in the nation, he said, “George Tanham, an American thinker, three decades ago, in a treatise effectively suggested that there is absence of a strategic thinking in India on account of its Hindu philosophical roots and there were takers of it. But with Shri Ram Madhav’s volume, George Tanhan stands corrected. He couldn't be more wrong. His analysis is far distanced from the ground reality over the centuries in this country.”

The principle ‘Rajadharma’ (or ethical statecraft) and ‘Dharmayudha’ (just war) in Mahabharata; Dhamma diplomacy in Ashokan edicts; and the Mandala Theory of Kautilya are all examples of theorizing strategic environments — all feast to the intellect. These philosophies have ever been relevant, but in our contemporaneous challenging times, these are the need of the global order, said Dhankhar.

Emphasizing the peace loving nature of Bharat, he stated, “Friends, this country has always stood for global peace and harmony, never having engaged at any time in its history in expansionism. The contemporaneous global scenario today is alarmingly concerning and also equally worrisome, particularly for peace-loving nations like Bharat.”

He said that as Bharat achieves universal well-being for all citizens, we become role models for others. We lead by example, not by proclamation.

“We already lead in areas like digital public infrastructure where global South nations can follow our path. It was the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi that during the G20 the concerns of the Global South could be put on the radar. It happened for the first time. It was for the first time during the G20 that the African Union was put at par with the European Union in the membership of the G20. I would call it a game-changing development. And therefore, when we assess the progress of Bharat, our outlook must be very broad, not dictated by isolated incidents,” said Dhankhar.

