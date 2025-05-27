ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Single Flower Doesn't Befit The Garden': A Kashmir Muslim's Wish For Pandits' Return As Temple Reopening Marks Emotional Reunion

The reopening of the Shri Nand Kishore temple in Bandipora after over 35 years marked an emotional reunion between the two communities. ( ETV Bharat )

By Ajaz Nazki

Bandipora: Emotional scenes were witnessed at Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday as the revered Shri Nand Kishore temple reopened after remaining shut for over 35 years in the aftermath of armed insurgency in the region, marking a fervent reunion between the two communities.

A large number of Hindu devotees accompanied by local Muslims thronged the temple marking a significant moment for the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, which fled the valley in the wake of the armed insurgency in the late 1990s.

Emotional Reunion

The temple witnessed emotional scenes as nearly 300 Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of India gathered to celebrate the birth anniversary of the temple deity Shri Nand Kishore. Special prayers and rituals were held, with community members offering prayers for peace and harmony across the country.

“This is not just a religious revival, but a cultural and emotional homecoming,” said Arti Bhat, a devotee. Many described the event as a symbol of hope for communal harmony and reconciliation in the conflict-ridden region.

Temple priest, Ashok, said that they performed the 'havan' at the temple after years while acknowledging the support from the local Muslim community. He said that 70 Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and over 200 settled in the government transit camps participated in the havan.

Ashok also thanked the local Muslim community for the support in ensuring the arrangements for the temple reopening.

“I have no idea where the havan materials like firewood, bricks, clay and cow-dung came from. The locals arranged each item for the event,” he said.