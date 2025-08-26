ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: A Simple Blow With A School Bag Can’t Be Termed Child Abuse

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a simple blow with a school bag, without any evidence of deliberate or sustained maltreatment, does not satisfy the essential ingredients of child abuse, while acquitting a man convicted under Section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003, and sentenced to a rigorous imprisonment of one year. The petitioner had allegedly hit the injured child with a school bag belonging to his son.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, partly allowing the appeal by the petitioner, said: “We, however, confirm his conviction for the offences punishable under Sections 323 and 352 of the IPC. Instead of making him undergo the sentence immediately, the appellant shall be released on probation upon furnishing bonds before the jurisdictional trial court, within a period of three months from today to keep the peace and good behaviour for a period of one year”.

How Can A Simple Blow With A School Bag Be Termed Child Abuse?

Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, observed that the offence of child abuse necessarily presupposes an intention to cause harm, cruelty, exploitation, or ill-treatment directed towards a child in a manner that exceeds a mere incidental or momentary act during a quarrel. “A simple blow with a school bag, without any evidence of deliberate or sustained maltreatment, does not satisfy the essential ingredients of child abuse. To invoke the penal consequences of such a serious offence in the absence of clear intention or conduct indicative of abuse would amount to an unwarranted expansion of the provision”, said Justice Mehta.

Sentencing Of The Petitioner By The Trial Court And The High Court

The incident had occurred on February 1, 2013, in the premises of St. Ann’s School, Tivim, Bardez, Goa, whereas the FIR came to be lodged after a delay of eight days, i.e., on 9th February, 2013 against the appellant for the offences punishable under Sections 323, 352 and 504 of the IPC and under Section 8 of the Act of 2003.

In 2017, the children’s court at Panaji, Goa, convicted the appellant and sentenced him: Section 323 IPC (simple imprisonment of 6 months), Section 352 IPC (fine of Rs. 500/- and in default simple imprisonment of 2 days), 504 IPC (simple imprisonment of 10 months), and Section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003 (rigorous imprisonment of 1 years and to pay fine of Rs. 1,00,000/-, in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for 6 months). The substantive sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

In November 2022, the High Court of Bombay at Goa, partly allowed the appeal by reducing the sentences awarded to the appellant for the substantive offences in the following manner: Section 323 IPC (simple imprisonment of 10 days), Section 352 IPC (fine of Rs. 500/- and in default simple imprisonment of 2 days), Section 504 IPC (simple imprisonment of 10 days), and Section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003 (simple imprisonment for a period of 15 days and to pay fine of Rs. 15,000/- and in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for 5 months).

Petitioner's Counsel's Argument

Counsel for the appellant urged that ex facie, the offence under Section 8 (2) of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003, is not made out against his client, Santosh Sahadev Khajnekar, for the simple reason that he is alleged to have casually hit the injured child with a school bag belonging to his own son. The counsel said this was unintentional and is not covered within the definition of “child abuse” as defined under Section 2(m) of the Act of 2003.