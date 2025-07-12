ETV Bharat / bharat

A Second-By-Second Timeline Of How Air India's Dreamliner Flight Ended In Disaster

A preliminary report found that the confused pilots were unable to restore thrust in time.

Photo of the wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad on June 12. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 12, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST

New Delhi: London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed 32 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, after fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a second of each other. A preliminary report found that the confused pilots were unable to restore thrust in time. Here is a look at the sequence of events leading to the deadly crash:

11:17 Hrs IST: Air India Dreamliner VT-ANB lands in Ahmedabad from New Delhi, operating as flight AI423

13:13:00 Hrs: Aircraft requests pushback and start up

13:13:13 Hrs: ATC approved pushback

13:16:59 Hrs: ATC approved start up.

13:18:38 Hrs: Aircraft departs from Bay 34 at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

13:19:12 Hrs: ATC queried if the aircraft required the full length of the runway. The aircraft confirmed the requirement of full length of Runway 23.

13:25:15 Hrs: Aircraft requests taxi clearance, which was granted by air traffic control (ATC)

13:26:00 Hrs: Aircraft taxis to Runway 23 via Taxiway R4, backtracked and lined up for take-off

13:32:03 Hrs: Aircraft transferred from ground to tower control

13:33:45 Hrs: Aircraft instructed to line up on the Runway 23

13.37:37 Hrs: ATC clears take-off from Runway 23

13.37:37 Hrs: Takeoff roll starts

13:38:39 Hrs: Liftoff from runway

13:38:42 Hrs: Maximum speed of 180 knots reached. Immediately thereafter, both Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches move from RUN to CUTOFF positions, one second apart. Engines begin to slow as fuel supply is cut off.

Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed during the initial climb immediately after lift-off. One pilot is heard asking the other why he cut off fuel. The other answers that he has not done so

13:38:47 Hrs: Both Engine N1 and N2 drop below minimum idle speed. The RAT's pump begins supplying hydraulic power.

13:38:52 Hrs: Engine N1 fuel cutoff switch moves to RUN from CUTOFF

13:38:56 Hrs: Engine N2's fuel cutoff switch too rest to RUN. Both engines relight, and Engine 1 begins to recover. Engine 2 is unable to reverse deceleration

13:39:05 Hrs: One of the two pilots issues a distress "MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY" call

13:39:11 Hrs: Data recording from the aircraft stops

13:44:44 Hrs: Fire tenders leave airport premises for rescue and firefighting.

