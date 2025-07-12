ETV Bharat / bharat

A Second-By-Second Timeline Of How Air India's Dreamliner Flight Ended In Disaster

Photo of the wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad on June 12. ( PTI )

New Delhi: London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed 32 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, after fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a second of each other. A preliminary report found that the confused pilots were unable to restore thrust in time. Here is a look at the sequence of events leading to the deadly crash:

11:17 Hrs IST: Air India Dreamliner VT-ANB lands in Ahmedabad from New Delhi, operating as flight AI423

13:13:00 Hrs: Aircraft requests pushback and start up

13:13:13 Hrs: ATC approved pushback

13:16:59 Hrs: ATC approved start up.

13:18:38 Hrs: Aircraft departs from Bay 34 at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

13:19:12 Hrs: ATC queried if the aircraft required the full length of the runway. The aircraft confirmed the requirement of full length of Runway 23.

13:25:15 Hrs: Aircraft requests taxi clearance, which was granted by air traffic control (ATC)

13:26:00 Hrs: Aircraft taxis to Runway 23 via Taxiway R4, backtracked and lined up for take-off

13:32:03 Hrs: Aircraft transferred from ground to tower control

13:33:45 Hrs: Aircraft instructed to line up on the Runway 23

13.37:37 Hrs: ATC clears take-off from Runway 23