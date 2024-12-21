A Sea Of No Hope: Dwellers Of Littoral East Godavari Await Govt Help To Stay Afloat

East Godavari District: The contrasting character of the sea — as the means of livelihood but a threat to survival — has kept the residents of littoral Uppada and Konapapapeta in the Eastern Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on the tenterhooks.

Panic looms large over the coastal dwellers each time the sky turns overcast or a cyclone alert is sounded as the gradual swallowing of the lands, homes, and lives has turned into a routine affair to them. The tumultuous waves resembling a Tsunami, coupled with the gusty winds, make them perturbed as they helplessly stare at the slow eating away of the land of their upbringing.

The Ravaging Sea

When cyclones and low-pressure systems form, the sea becomes furious. The coastal people have been living under persistent fear as the sea is slowly eating up the villages with each passing storm. The whiplashing waves continue to engulf homes, schools, temples, churches, and croplands, leaving behind only memories and despair.

A Vanishing Coastline

The coastal area, stretching 15 kilometres from Subbampeta to Konapapapeta in Uppada Kothapalli Mandal, is home to 25,000 people, of whom 16,000 are fishermen. For generations, the sea has provided them with livelihood with fishing and farming intertwined in daily lives. But now, all that is gone. The fertile land where crops once flourished has been eaten up by the ocean leaving villagers to a point of no return.

A Struggle for Survival

Konapapapet, on the Uppada coast, is one of the worst-hit villages. With a population of over 4,000, the residential area is on the brink of complete erosion as 100 dwelling places have gone under the sea, leaving 400 homeless. Approximately 650 fishermen who reside on the shore stare at catastrophe. The 50 homes still defying the wrath of the sea might give in anytime, sending the livelihood of 70 families and 250 fishermen in a soup. The devastation caused by the sea in just two months has shaken their steadfastness.

The Rising Threat

The nature of the sea in the Konaseema and Kakinada regions, including Antarvedi, Tirupalem, Karavaka, and Odalarevu, is unpredictable as it changes in season. While some areas experience occasional turbulence, it is the Uppada-Konapapapeta coastline where the sea is most violent. During the new moon and full moon, the waves surge, exacerbating the impact on villages. The situation worsens during storms as the waves intensify and rush over the land, destroying everything in their path.

Failed Promises and A Crumbling Protection

In an attempt to combat the relentless erosion, a geo-tube was installed in 2008 from Subbampeta to Aminabad as a protective barrier. For several years, the geo-tube served its purpose, but as the waves intensified, the barrier gradually deteriorated, with little to no repairs. Despite promises from local leaders and the government to construct a protective wall for the Uppada-Konapapapeta coast, the situation remains dire. After an inspection by central teams, a pledge of Rs 200 crore for the construction of the barrier remains unfulfilled.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who represents Pithapuram, and the local MLA assured the people of preventive measures. A survey revealed that 1,320 acres of land in eight coastal villages have been wiped out by the emerging sea, but immediate action is still in hibernation.

A Call for Immediate Action

Life on the Uppada-Konapapapeta coast, renowned for its world-class handlooms and picturesque coastal views, is becoming increasingly untenable. The residents, who depend on the sea for everything, now face the very real threat of losing everything they hold dear. In response to this growing crisis, the Kakinada district administration has sent proposals to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) seeking Rs 200 crore funds for protective measures. However, as it is a race against time, the sooner the funds are sanctioned, the faster protection measures can be implemented.

Without prompt action, the very existence of these villages could soon be in jeopardy, as the sea continues to encroach upon their lives and livelihoods. The people of Uppada and Konapapapet are desperately hoping against hope that help will arrive before it is too late. The future of local communities hangs on the urgent intervention of the government.