'A Reluctant State Which Wanted To Give Decent Burial, But...' SC On Senthil Balaji's Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made some harsh observations against the Tamil Nadu government saying that a "reluctant state", wanted to give a decent burial, to cases involving ex-minister Senthil Balaji in the cash-for-job scam case, but due to judicial intervention the matter has been revived, alive, and now being tried. The court sought the details of all the accused and witnesses in the scam.

The apex court also criticized the state government for implicating more than 2000 persons in the cases, saying it will be the most populated trial and instead of a small courtroom a cricket stadium will be required to even mark the presence of the accused.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi represented the Tamil Nadu government before the bench.

With over 2000 accused, TN’s prosecution plan seems like a rudderless ship

During the hearing, the bench queried the Tamil Nadu government regarding its prosecutorial plan in the case against the backdrop that it has implicated more than 2000 persons in cash-for-jobs scam cases. "It seems to be a rudderless ship. 2000 odd accused", said Justice Bagchi. He told Singhvi that the court gave a suggestion that witnesses should be graded regarding their degree of marginal culpability and prime culpability. "That is exactly the question we are putting to you. Why should it come from us? This thought never crossed your prosecutor’s mind", said Bagchi.

The bench said the state government could have apprised it with the issues it was facing in connection with the trial of the case, and it is impractical to prepare a chargesheet regarding 2000 accused. "We are not making a comment; these are tentative observations to enable you to enlighten us to a prosecution plan. Tell us, in what time you can finish the trial. We want the end result", Bagchi said.

A reluctant state, which wanted to give decent burial to cases

Kant said every case has its own background, and FIRs have been quashed, and everything was closed at the high court level. "Thanks to a kind of friendly mess made there(high court). Let us now be frank and blunt. But for the judicial intervention of this court, do you think this case (would have been taken up)", Kant asked.

Singhvi said that happened three years ago.

"A reluctant state which wanted to give a decent burial (cases involving ex-minister Senthil Balaji in the cash-for-job scam case). Because of judicial intervention of the court the matter has been revived, alive, and now being tried", Kant retorted.

The bench orally remarked that the trial will continue and what is wrong if some additional strength is infused in that and suggested engaging a public prosecutor outside of Tamil Nadu.

SC seeks list of all accused in the scam

The bench observed that state’s agencies may have done a commendable job thinking that they are recording whosoever is coming forward or there is an allegation, and added that some people have given bribes, and the law says that they are also guilty.

"But the reality is that the entire gamut of this exercise being undertaken, only meant to bring those eminent people, whether in terms of power, administrative position, and those who are responsible for creating this kind of racket", the bench said. It asked Singhvi for the list of 900 plus accused from the prosecutor and also to elucidate who they were. Singhvi said he will produce the list of accused. The bench said it also wants a list having the description of the accused, for example a list of 500 accused who were alleged to have given bribes.

Public perception that a government prosecutor may not alone do justice

The bench said there is a trial which is to commence against a former minister, who has been a powerful politician, nothing wrong in it if somebody is a powerful politician. "Somebody who has public support and he is elected then nothing wrong in a democratic system…We are only concerned in a case with some person who has held the position of a minister, a public figure along with him there are some bureaucrats who are facing trial. There is a public perception that a government appointed prosecutor may not alone be able to do justice", Kant observed.

Bribers more a victim than the accused

Kant said with 2000 plus accused in a case; the only way out is to expedite the trial. "In this case, technically they might have committed a crime but on a comparative analysis they are more a victim than the accused ... .it seems that prosecuting them, will cause inordinate delay in the trial of the principal accused", he said.

The state's counsel said the court wants categories of accused: bribery giver, co-conspirator, official etc. He also emphasized that no material has been placed on record so far establishing that the current prosecutor is not competent enough.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing victims of the scam and opposing the decision for clubbing of the cases, argued that there are terrible cases where the grandmother had to pawn their jewellery, so that her grandson can get a job. The bench said they are rather the witnesses not the accused, and the real challenge is how to take this pending trial to a logical conclusion.

"With over 2000 accused and 500 witnesses it will be the most populated trial of India. A small courtroom of the trial court will not suffice, and a cricket stadium will be needed to even mark the presence of the accused. Several artificial intelligence-generated accused will pop up to mark their presence”, said the bench.

On Tuesday, the apex court had expressed displeasure over the state government "attempting to delay" the trial in cases involving Balaji by implicating more than 2,000 people as accused in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam and described the attempt as a "complete fraud on the judicial system". The bench posted the case to August 11 for further hearing.

Balaji resigned from the M K Stalin-led state Cabinet on April 27 after being pulled up by the top court.

The apex court asked Balaji on April 23 to make a choice "between post and freedom" as it warned him that his bail would be cancelled if he did not step down as a minister.

He was granted bail by the apex court in September 2024, in a case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.