A Purchase Of Condom Lands Murder Accused In Police Net

Hyderabad: In a startling case, a condom led the police to the person, accused of murdering a woman in the Medchal–Malkajgiri district of Telangana, police said.
A 45-year-old housewife from Settipet near Bodhan in Nizamabad deserted her husband following a tiff and came to Kushaiguda where she was working as a maidservant. On January 24, when she was waiting for a bus in Medchal, the accused, Sheikh Imam (47) of Majeedpur in Shamirpet offered her Rs 500 for spending time with him. Convinced with the offer, she went with Imam to a deserted place in Munirabad.
When she demanded the money, Imam got angry and hit her with a stone. Afterwards, he poured petrol on her body and set it on fire before fleeing from the spot.
When police tracked the deceased's phone number, they found that she was wandering in Munirabd and after a close examination of the CCTV footage in the vicinity, the duo was spotted near a medical shop where they bought condoms. The online payment of the purchase led the police to confirm the phone number of Imam who was arrested on Sunday and sent to remand on Monday.
DCP Kothireddy, ADCP Purushottam, ACP Srinivas Reddy and Medchal Police Station inspector Satyanarayan confirmed the case.
