A Purchase Of Condom Lands Murder Accused In Police Net

Hyderabad: In a startling case, a condom led the police to the person, accused of murdering a woman in the Medchal–Malkajgiri district of Telangana, police said.

A 45-year-old housewife from Settipet near Bodhan in Nizamabad deserted her husband following a tiff and came to Kushaiguda where she was working as a maidservant. On January 24, when she was waiting for a bus in Medchal, the accused, Sheikh Imam (47) of Majeedpur in Shamirpet offered her Rs 500 for spending time with him. Convinced with the offer, she went with Imam to a deserted place in Munirabad.

When she demanded the money, Imam got angry and hit her with a stone. Afterwards, he poured petrol on her body and set it on fire before fleeing from the spot.