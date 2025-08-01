ETV Bharat / bharat

A Pre-Feasibility Study Is Crucial For The Kosi-Pindar River Linking Project

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: A Pre-Feasibility Report is Crucial for Bihar's First River Interlinking Project involving Kosi and Pindar rivers. The National Water Development Authority of the Government of India is preparing the pre-feasibility report before a final decision is taken on the mega project.

Kosi is a rain-fed river, while Pindar originates from Pindari glacier, and it is water-bearing throughout the year.

The quantum of water in the Kosi River is continuously decreasing, studies have shown. The river is rain-fed, and hence the rise and fall of water level in it is a natural phenomenon. But concerns arose as the volume of water is continuously decreasing year after year.

For example, in the year 2024, 70 cusecs of water discharge were recorded per second in the Kosi River. Just a year before, in 2023, this figure was 75 cusecs per second. Earlier, the volume of water had been much higher at 91 cusecs and 93 cusecs per second.

To overcome this crisis of water in the Kosi River, a project was mooted in 2022 to save this river from drying up. However, nothing has moved, and now only preparations have begun to study the pre-feasibility by the National Water Development Authority of the Government of India.

Uttarakhand Irrigation Secretary, Yugal Kishore Pant, said, "Efforts are being made to increase the volume of water in the Kosi river. At present, the pre-feasibility study is progressing. Considering the importance of the river Kosi, efforts are being made to divert water from the Pindar river into it,” said Yugal Kishore Pant, Irrigation Secretary, Uttarakhand

Kosi River is considered life-giving for many cities and towns of Kumaon. This river passes by Almora, giving it the drinking water into its system and also is a key source for a major part of the irrigation and agricultural needs.

More than 1500 rainwater drains pour into the Kosi River, giving it the shape of a big river. But now, apart from many recharge zones, rainwater drains are also becoming extinct. Due to this ,the volume of water in Kosi is dwindling.