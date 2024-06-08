ETV Bharat / bharat

A Pall of Gloom Descends on Ramoji Rao's Native Village Pedaparupudi in AP

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

The villagers of Ramoji Rao's native village paid tributes to Ramoji Rao by garlanding his portrait. Going down memory lane, they recalled the services rendered by him to the village.

Pamarru (Andhra Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on Pedaparupudi, the native village of Ramoji Rao, after hearing the news of his demise. Shocked villagers raised slogans 'Johar Ramoji Rao' and paid tributes to the media baron by garlanding his portrait in Pedaparupudi village. Villagers sang paeans to the Ramoji Group chairman for his services to the village.

Sarpanchi Chappidi Sameera, Ramoji Rao's friends Paladugu Chandrasekhar, villagers Garapati Babu Rao, Ratnaprasad (Nani), Kanagala Parvathi, Nagaboina Srinivasa Rao, Paladugu Sandhyarani, Lavanya, Nagaboina Ramana and others were among those who paid their last respects to the media baron.

Served village with own money, says Pamarru MLA

Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja expressed shock over Ramoji Rao's death. "Born in an ordinary family and achieved extraordinary success, his death has caused deep grief. Ramoji Rao had rendered many services to Telugu states and the country. He left the most influential mark in the lives of the Telugu people. Ramoji Rao's death is a great loss not only to the Telugu people, but also to the country," he stated. He had rendered services to Pedaparupudi village with his own money and had worked towards providing employment to the youth. Kumar Raja expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

