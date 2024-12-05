A Nocturnal Connect: Sachin Pilot Spends Night At Tonk Village, Listens To Grievances

Tonk: Congress general secretary and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot continued his tour of the Tonk assembly constituency for the second day on Thursday, visiting several villages including Baroni, Govindpura (Hatouna), Charai (Soran), and Chimanpura (Bamor), where he engaged with the locals and inspected the ongoing construction of the Mini Food Park in Sonwa in Tonk.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pilot spent the night in Chimanpura village at the residence of Ratan Bairwa, a farmer where he indulged himself in the rural atmosphere, joining the villagers in the night chaupal (a community place) to lend his ears to the villagers' concerns.

Ratan Bairwa, the owner of the house, said, "We have never seen such a leader before. Sachin Pilot sat among the people at night and in the morning and talked to them. He listened to our problems. We are very happy".

He received a warm welcome from rural women with traditional songs. He adorned himself in rural attire on the occasion. During his tour, Tonk MLA expressed concern over the BJP government's performance, stating that despite being in power for over a year, no significant action had been taken on key issues like unemployment, inflation, and law and order, something that the BJP had promised to address before elections.

Pilot said atrocities on women increased, youths are apprehensive about promises made on government recruitments and the public faith in the BJP has significantly eroded.

Reflecting on the Congress government's legacy at the Centre, which empowered citizens through bold initiatives like MNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education, and Right to Medical Care, Pilot contrasted this with the BJP’s introduction of the three controversial agriculture laws, which had to be repealed under pressure from farmers.

Lambasting BJP’s focus on divisive issues, like the brewing temple-mosque disputes, to distract the masses from pressing concerns like inflation, unemployment, farmers' issues, and poor law and order, he accused the saffron party of creating tension within communities just to stay in power by hook or crook, suggesting that where peace prevails, development thrives, while tension hinders progress.

He further criticised BJP's move to delay the local body and Panchayat elections on the pretext of 'One Nation-One Election', arguing that it was an attempt to appoint administrators and centralise the power-sharing between the Centre and the states as enshrined in the Constitution.

Talking to the media, Pilot said, "The villagers opened the doors of their houses to welcome us with warmth. They fed us delicious food, what else do we need? We work for them. We want to be a part of their sorrows and pains. Nowadays people focus more on social media and making reels. If we connect more with the rural areas and people and spend time with true feelings, then a connection is forged. In politics, taking votes or getting photos published in newspapers and media is one thing, but the relationship of sharing pain and suffering is very different".

He reassured the villagers that the pace of development and construction would continue unabated in Tonk.