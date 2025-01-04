ETV Bharat / bharat

A Narrow Escape For Sourav Ganguly's Daughter After Bus Hits Car

Kolkata: A car in which Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, was travelling in was hit by an overspeeding bus near Behala Chowrasta on the Diamond Harbour road in Kolkata on Friday night. The accident led to a temporary traffic snarl.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus rammed into the vehicle on the driver's side while Sana was sitting in the front seat. Following the collision, the car was about to overturn but the alert chauffeur stabilised it. Sana came out unhurt though the vehicle suffered damage and its looking glass was completely shattered. Locals said the bus was coming from Amta.

A formal complaint by the Ganguly family was registered with the police and a manhunt was launched for the driver of the bus who was nabbed later. The bus has also been confiscated. The Ganguly family has not spoken to the media about the incident.