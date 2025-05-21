A Movement for Kannada, Not Just a Win: Public Voices Hail Banu Mushtaq's International Booker Triumph

Bengaluru: In a landmark moment for Indian literature and Kannada language, writer, lawyer and activist Banu Mushtaq has been awarded the 2025 International Booker Prize for her acclaimed short story collection 'Heart Lamp'.

This is for the first time that a Kannada-language work has earned the coveted global honour, highlighting the richness of regional Indian narratives on an international stage. Mushtaq accepted the £50,000 prize at a ceremony at Tate Modern in London, alongside Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the collection from Kannada to English.

The jury, chaired by noted author Max Porter, praised the collection as “witty, vivid, colloquial, moving and excoriating,” highlighting its emotional depth and sharply observed depictions of familial and social tensions. “This is a victory for diversity,” Mushtaq said in her acceptance speech. She said, “This book was born from the belief that no story is ever small—that in the tapestry of human experience, every thread holds the weight of the whole.”



The win drew applause from across the country, especially in Karnataka, where it was celebrated as a triumph for Kannada literature, identity, and creativity.



Voices of Pride and Inspiration



Legal activist Maitreyi Krishnan called the win “a powerful reminder that voices from the margins are shaping the future of global literature,” adding, “Deepa Bhasthi’s translation bridges worlds. Kannada stands tall today, resilient, poetic, and revolutionary.”



Retired Justice Nagmohandas also hailed the win, calling it a moment of collective pride, “This honour bestowed on Heart Lamp is a triumph of Kannada’s literary brilliance. Banu and Deepa have carried the soul of our language to the world. Let this inspire a generation to cherish and contribute to our rich cultural legacy.”



Noted social commentator Tanveer Ahmed echoed the sentiment, saying, “What a proud moment for Karnataka and all lovers of literature! Banu and Deepa have gifted the world a piece of our linguistic and cultural soul. May this spark many more stories from regional tongues to illuminate global hearts.” Payel Sengupta, poet and activist, noted the transformative nature of the achievement, “Heart Lamp shines a light on the limitless power of regional storytelling. This is not just a win—it’s a movement.”



Social Activist Shweta Neeraj called the award “a celebration of courage, craft, and culture,” saying, “Banu and Deepa have shown the world the poetic strength of Kannada. Their win is a call to nurture and amplify our language with pride and purpose.”



Translator’s Triumph



Deepa Bhasthi, whose translation was lauded for its clarity and sensitivity, spoke movingly about the power of language to create empathy across boundaries, “In a world that often tries to divide us, literature remains one of the last sacred spaces where we can live inside each other’s minds, if only for a few pages. What a beautiful win this is for my beautiful language.”



A Global Spotlight on Kannada



The Chair of Judges led by Max Porter praised the 2025 shortlist for pushing the boundaries of global fiction. “These mind-expanding books ask what might be in store for us, or how we might mourn, worship or survive. They build a miraculous lens through which to view human experience—both the truly disturbing and the achingly beautiful,” the Chair said.



CM lauds Mushtaq

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Mushtaq. “Heartfelt congratulations to Banu Mushtaq, the proud Kannada writer who has been honoured with the International Booker Prize. This is a moment of celebration for Kannada, Kannadigas, and Karnataka,” he said. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said “This is a proud moment for all Kannadigas. Banu Mushtaq has made the state and language shine on the world stage.”



A Literary Beacon



Heart Lamp has now become more than a literary triumph, it is a cultural milestone. Through compelling stories rooted in the everyday lives of Indian families and women, Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi have opened the door for Kannada to resonate on a global scale.



