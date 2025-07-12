ETV Bharat / bharat

A Memorable Experience: Ramoji Film City Offers 'Sahas' For Adventure Lovers

'Sahas' offers a high rope course, which has 44 challenges at four different levels.

Ramoji Film City. These three words are not just the name of an institution but a big city.
The Ramoji Film City stall at Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 12, 2025 at 9:26 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kolkata: Ramoji Film City. These three words are not just the name of an institution but a big city.

Ramoji Film City is termed as the largest film city in India and the world. There is a variety of entertainment for people of all ages here. However, along with this, there are also several exciting experiences on offer including 'Sahas'.

What is included in 'Sahas'?

'Sahas' offers a high rope course, which has 44 challenges at four different levels. As many as 42 exciting challenges await the visitors including a one-and-a-half-kilometre professional ATV track and the country's longest 220-feet-long roller zorb platform. Other exciting activities include paintball, shooting, archery, bungee jumping, sand volleyball, mountain biking and inflatable games. Exclusive and suitable activities for children are also on offer for children. Adventure lovers, families, schools, colleges and corporate groups can all experience 'Sahas'.

Ramoji Film City. These three words are not just the name of an institution but a big city.
The Ramoji Film City stall at Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

Speaking at the Travel and Tourism Fair here, Narayan, Chief Manager, Corporate Sales, said, "We call it the 'Sahas' Adventure Park. It is the number one adventure park in Asia. There are various adventures for those who visit the Ramoji Film City. We have put together several games that can be completed with team effort".

Ramoji Film City. These three words are not just the name of an institution but a big city.
The Ramoji Film City stall at Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

He further said, "If someone comes to Ramoji Film City on a package tour, we will have some adventure games in that package. They will be dropped near the main gate of Sahas Park. There our staff will explain the entire programme everyone. It is part of the Ramoji tour package. But, if someone wants to come to Sahas Adventure Park separately, he/she can also do that."

Narayan said corporate employees also visit the park for meetings. "Lot of meetings are held at the park throughout the year, including dealers' and distributor meetings," he said.

Also Read

Ramoji Film City Stall At Kolkata Travel And Tourism Fair Attracts Huge Crowd

Kolkata: Ramoji Film City. These three words are not just the name of an institution but a big city.

Ramoji Film City is termed as the largest film city in India and the world. There is a variety of entertainment for people of all ages here. However, along with this, there are also several exciting experiences on offer including 'Sahas'.

What is included in 'Sahas'?

'Sahas' offers a high rope course, which has 44 challenges at four different levels. As many as 42 exciting challenges await the visitors including a one-and-a-half-kilometre professional ATV track and the country's longest 220-feet-long roller zorb platform. Other exciting activities include paintball, shooting, archery, bungee jumping, sand volleyball, mountain biking and inflatable games. Exclusive and suitable activities for children are also on offer for children. Adventure lovers, families, schools, colleges and corporate groups can all experience 'Sahas'.

Ramoji Film City. These three words are not just the name of an institution but a big city.
The Ramoji Film City stall at Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

Speaking at the Travel and Tourism Fair here, Narayan, Chief Manager, Corporate Sales, said, "We call it the 'Sahas' Adventure Park. It is the number one adventure park in Asia. There are various adventures for those who visit the Ramoji Film City. We have put together several games that can be completed with team effort".

Ramoji Film City. These three words are not just the name of an institution but a big city.
The Ramoji Film City stall at Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

He further said, "If someone comes to Ramoji Film City on a package tour, we will have some adventure games in that package. They will be dropped near the main gate of Sahas Park. There our staff will explain the entire programme everyone. It is part of the Ramoji tour package. But, if someone wants to come to Sahas Adventure Park separately, he/she can also do that."

Narayan said corporate employees also visit the park for meetings. "Lot of meetings are held at the park throughout the year, including dealers' and distributor meetings," he said.

Also Read

Ramoji Film City Stall At Kolkata Travel And Tourism Fair Attracts Huge Crowd

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAMOJI FILM CITYTRAVEL AND TOURISM FAIRKOLKATASAHAS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.