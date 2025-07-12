A Memorable Experience: Ramoji Film City Offers 'Sahas' For Adventure Lovers

Kolkata: Ramoji Film City. These three words are not just the name of an institution but a big city.

Ramoji Film City is termed as the largest film city in India and the world. There is a variety of entertainment for people of all ages here. However, along with this, there are also several exciting experiences on offer including 'Sahas'.

What is included in 'Sahas'?

'Sahas' offers a high rope course, which has 44 challenges at four different levels. As many as 42 exciting challenges await the visitors including a one-and-a-half-kilometre professional ATV track and the country's longest 220-feet-long roller zorb platform. Other exciting activities include paintball, shooting, archery, bungee jumping, sand volleyball, mountain biking and inflatable games. Exclusive and suitable activities for children are also on offer for children. Adventure lovers, families, schools, colleges and corporate groups can all experience 'Sahas'.

The Ramoji Film City stall at Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

Speaking at the Travel and Tourism Fair here, Narayan, Chief Manager, Corporate Sales, said, "We call it the 'Sahas' Adventure Park. It is the number one adventure park in Asia. There are various adventures for those who visit the Ramoji Film City. We have put together several games that can be completed with team effort".

The Ramoji Film City stall at Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

He further said, "If someone comes to Ramoji Film City on a package tour, we will have some adventure games in that package. They will be dropped near the main gate of Sahas Park. There our staff will explain the entire programme everyone. It is part of the Ramoji tour package. But, if someone wants to come to Sahas Adventure Park separately, he/she can also do that."

Narayan said corporate employees also visit the park for meetings. "Lot of meetings are held at the park throughout the year, including dealers' and distributor meetings," he said.