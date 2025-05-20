A Marathi Student Scores High In Tamil And Hopes To Study Software Technology

Theni: Pranav, a Marathi by his mother tongue has surprised many having scored 96 marks out of 100 in Tamil language in the 10th Standard Public Exam.

Pranav had gone to his hometown Maharashtra for the summer vacation and returned to Andipatti on Tuesday.

He said, "I have scored 490 in the 10th standard public examination. Out of that, I have scored 96 marks in Tamil alone.”

“I thank all the teachers, parents and friends who supported me. My ambition is to score high marks in the 12th standard public examination and excel in the software industry in the future." He also scored 99 marks in English, 98 in Mathematics, 100 in Science and 97 in Social Science, for a total of 490 marks and topped the 10th Standard Public Exam in the Andipatti level. He was studying in a private school in Andipatti..

Pranav (15) in the son of Jadhav Shankar and Aruna - couple from Karvev Nagar in Sangli district of Maharashtra. They are engaged in gold and jewellery business and settled in Andipatti in Theni district of Tamil Nadu. They have been staying there for several years making a living. His teachers and parents were happy to feed Pranav sweets and express their wishes and appreciation.

His teacher Gautham said, "I have known Pranav for the past year. Initially, he had a lot of difficulty studying Tamil. He could not even speak Tamil. With continuous effort, he was scoring 50, 70 marks. His scores increased gradually, and he also started speaking Tamil fluently.” None of us expected this. He scored 96 marks in Tamil. This is a matter of pride. Not only that, Pranav is the student who scored more than 490 in Andipatti level. When I think of Pranav as a teacher, I am very proud," he said with joy.