Bengal Man Spends Five Days In Pathanamthitta Drainage, Survives On Sewage Water

Pathanamthitta: A native of Bengal faced unimaginable suffering in Kerala, God's own country. A few days ago, a local noticed something moving in the drainage in Ranni under Pathanamthitta of the state but didn't think twice at the time. Five days later, he had a similar experience and informed the locals.

Observing from the road, many suggested it might be a python stuck in the drain. Residents believed they heard the sound of a python trying to crawl through. Concerned, they thought that if a python was stuck in the stream, it should be rescued.

They called in more villagers including Gram Panchayat President Prakash and launched a rescue operation. Upon inspection, to the shock of everyone, they discovered the man in the drain.

Initially, the villagers were stunned and brought him out with difficulty. He appeared frightened at the sight of the crowd. However, the locals managed to communicate with him and it was found that he was not a native of Kerala who spoke and understood Hindi.

Despite his trepidation, the man managed to answer their queries. It was revealed that he was a native of Kumarpur in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal. How he ended up there remains remains unclear. He mentioned that he has a father, mother, and family, yet he survived five days without food and drank the sewage water.

The sympathising locals bought him food immediately and gave him a proper.

"We gave him food. He has been living in the drainage for the last five days, drinking only the sewage that flowed through it. It’s very sad. We suspect he may be mentally challenged," Prakash said, adding that the man would be transferred to a charity organization called Akashparava on October 19.