A Look At The Timeline Of Major Stampedes At Religious Places In India

Hyderabad: As another fatal stampede came to light at a temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district, the tragedy revived the horrific memories of similar incidents in recent times prominenently the deadly stampede during the sermon by Narayan Saakar Hari aka 'Bhole Baba' at his ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in which over 100 people lost their lives.

In the Bihar stampede incident, seven people, including three women, were killed while 35 others were injured during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at the Siddheshwarnath Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad. The incident occurred at the Vanavar hill of Makhdumpur block.

Let us have a look at the timeline of major stampedes at the religious places in recent times.

Rath Yatra, Puri: One devotee was dead while five others were injured in stampede-like situation during Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on July 7, 2024.

Hathras: On July 2 this year, at least 121 people were killed and many more injured in a stampede that occurred Tuesday evening during a religious gathering in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. A large crowd had gathered in a village in Hathras district for a sermon by a popular preacher Narayan Saakar Hari aka 'Bhole Baba'.

Kottankulangara Temple Stampede: On March 25, 2024, a five-year-old girl died in a stampede at the Kottankulangara temple, Kollam in Kerala.

Shreeji Temple Stampede: On March 17, 2024, a stampede broke out during a pre-Holi event at the revered Shreeji Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The incident resulted in at least six devotees falling unconscious, with injuries reported among the crowd.

Mathura Temple Incident: On December 24, 2023, two women devotees died of suffocation due to overcrowding at a Mathura temple on Sunday. The incident took place at 4.30 pm at Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Banke Bihari Temple Stampede: On Aug 20, 2022, a 65-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman died, while seven devotees were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Stampede: On January 1, 2022, 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

‘Chitra Pournami’ Festival Stampede: On 21 April, 2019, seven people died in stampede at temple festival in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy. According to police, the incident took place around 11am during the ‘Chitra Pournami’ festival at the Karuppasamy temple at Muthayampalayam village, Trichy. "It was ‘Pidikkaasu’, an event of collecting coins from the priest before the Lord Karuppasamy idol in the temple. As too many people tried to get ‘Pidikkaasu’ the stampede occurred,” said a police official.

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple Stampede: On 10 Aug, 2015, at least 11 people were killed and 50 injured in a stampede at a temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar town. The stampede at the Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple in Jharkhand erupted after pilgrims surged towards the building shortly after the doors opened, the officer told AFP.Those sleeping in the kilometres-long queue were trampled as others pushed towards the doors, SN Pradhan, additional director general of police in Jharkhand, said.