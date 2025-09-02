A Life Saving Solution: Kurseong Forest Division's New Approach To Human Elephant Conflict

Darjeeling: The Kurseong forest department is implementing a new strategy to address repeated incidents of elephant attacks on human settlements and rising deaths from elephant-human conflicts.

In the past year, elephant attacks have resulted in eight human deaths, the destruction of about 20 homes, and extensive damage to agricultural land and standing crops in the Kurseong forest division alone.

Widespread human-elephant conflict continues across West Bengal, with reports of 99 human deaths in the state in 2024 alone, according to forest department reports.

Successive studies have revealed that the contributing factors, among other things, are related to elephant habitat fragmentation and rapid encroachment and urbanization of forest fringes.

In such a backdrop, the Kurseong Forest division is undertaking a pilot project in Kalabari under Naxalbari forest range bordering Nepal, where attempts are being made to restore elephant corridors by planting grasses preferred by elephants and creating new wetlands.

The initiative, which covers 10 hectares, includes four highly palatable grass species for herbivores like elephants and rhinoceroses - Dhadda, Chepti, Purundi, and Malsa.

This project serves a dual purpose. First, it will provide a sustainable food and water source within the forest, reducing the need for elephants to venture into populated human settlements.

Additionally, it offers employment opportunities to residents of nearby forest settlements, many of whom are women, to help with the grassland expansion. Similar projects are also being undertaken in other remote forest areas identified as crucial wildlife habitats.

The forest department has already started the work of preparing seedlings of the grass in three nurseries. There are more than ten elephant corridors in the Darjeeling district. The grassland will be created in the areas adjacent to the forest and inside the forest as well.

In this regard, North Bengal Chief Forest Officer (wildlife) Bhaskar JV said, "North Bengal has enough forest cover. There are about 150 elephants in the Darjeeling-Kurseong forest division. There are about 3,000 hectares of forest cover. Therefore, there should not be any shortage of fodder base. However, even then, elephants often enter the locality for paddy or other crops. This grassland project is being created to stop that trend. Grasslands will be created in other divisions of the north in phases," he said.

Kurseong Forest Division DFO Debesh Pandey said, "Wetlands or water bodies are being created so that there is sufficient water throughout the year. In addition, four types of grass preferred by elephants will be planted. Work is already underway to create seedlings to create nurseries. This will greatly reduce the tendency of elephants to enter the locality."

In December last year, a house was destroyed in an elephant attack in the Tukuriyajhar area of ​​Naxalbari block. The elephants entered the locality in search of food. Victim Pawan Bishwakarma said, "Elephants occasionally enter the locality. They eat rice and corn and leave. They destroy crops. They destroy houses. If the forest department initiative stops elephants from entering the locality, it would be good."

