A Landmark Transition In Lives Of Tongias In Forest Villages Of Uttarakhand With Right To Franchise

Ramnagar: Bhawani Ram, Mani Ram, and Ambika Devi, all members of the Tongia community, are at the crossroads of history as they prepare to vote for the first time in their lives in the ensuing panchayat polls in Uttarakhand.

Preparations for the Panchayat elections are in full swing in 12 districts of Uttarakhand. There are three special villages in Ramnagar where this election has become a historic occasion.

These villagers have been granted the right to elect their public representatives for the first time. These Tongia villages, neglected for years, have now got the status of revenue villages with the government in Uttarakhand deciding to reach out to marginalized populations and extend equal rights.

A view of a forest village in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

“This is happening for the first time that we will also be able to cast our vote. Earlier we did not have this right. Now, it seems that we are equal citizens,” Bhavani Ram, a villager from the Tongia community said.

Mani Ram and Ambika Devi join Bhavani to corroborate and tell ETV Bharat: “We are confident that the voting right will bring in changes and alter the status of their villages. We will have our own elected Gram Pradhan (Village head) after the Panchayat polls.

Nainital District Magistrate, Vandana Singh in a statement said that the administration is monitoring the election process at every level to ensure it is held peacefully and systematically.

“The villagers are being given full support,” Vandana Singh said.

The Uttarakhand Government has changed the status of the three Tongia villages and made these revenue villages that should entitle the forest settlements with facilities like roads, electricity, and water.

“We have long been deprived of these basic amenities. Now, development will reach here too,” said Mani Ram, a villager.

Tongia villages in forest areas:

Ramnagar area is part of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and hemmed in by various forest divisions. Many villages adjoining the forests here have been cut off from the mainstream of life for years. These include Rampur, Leti, and Chopra, which are villages of the Tongia community. Now these villages have the status of revenue villages. Due to this, for the first time, the people here have got the democratic right to elect their Pradhan. The happiness of this is clearly visible on the faces of the people of the villages.

A member of the Tongia community in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Ambika Devi, a Tongia community woman member said: “For the first time we will vote. We are happy about this. If the village head is elected by voters, then we will benefit.”

The revenue village status will throw up opportunities and ways of development, it is hoped. Historically, these villages were set up during the British period and the job of the community members was to replenish forest cover destroyed by indiscriminate felling of trees for commercial purposes by the British.

Even after independence, these villages were not recorded in the revenue records, due to which they had to remain out of government schemes and rights. Now after getting the status of revenue village, villagers will be able to get basic facilities like concrete house, ration, drinking water, road and education. The administration is also alert regarding the elections and all necessary arrangements are being made.

Social worker Narendra Sharma says that this election is not just a democratic process for these villages but the endorsement of a social identity.

Voters in Tongia villages:

Rampur, Leti, and Chopra, these three Tongia villages which have got the status of revenue villages this year there are a total of 1302 voters. These 1302 rural voters will elect their Gram Pradhan for the first time. Chopra has become a separate Gram Panchayat seat out of Rampur, Leti and Chopra villages which were earlier classified as forest villages.

Rampur and Leti were added to Patkot Gram Sabha. After 50 years, the villagers of Rampur, Leti and Chopra will vote for the first time in the Panchayat elections. Till now, being a forest village, they did not have the right to vote in any election. Apart from this, a separate area Panchayat seat has also been created in the name of Chopra.

The newly formed Chopra Gram Panchayat has 416 votes. There are 367 voters in Leti village, 519 in Rampur village and 1481 voters in two parts of Patkot.

The Tongia Method of Forestry:

The British rulers in India and Burma had introduced this system of settling people within the forest for planting and growing trees as there was indiscriminate felling of trees for commercial purposes like furniture, wooden boxes, and other use. As the trees dwindled the British realised the need for afforestation and settled these tribes deep inside forest areas. They were given pieces of land to stay, grow vegetables nut with no land rights. This came to be known as the Tangia method in those days. The British also tried that method in the eastern and northern parts of the then Uttar Pradesh in India.

Due to the Tangia method, the people engaged in this work were called Van Tangia. In Uttarakhand, this Tangia became Tongia. There are Van Tangia families in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts of UP. In Uttarakhand, Van Tongia lives in Nainital and Haridwar districts. Till now they used to live in forest villages. This year their forest villages have got the status of revenue village for the first time, marking a landmark transition in their lives.