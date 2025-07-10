ETV Bharat / bharat

A Kerala Village Defied The Whip Of a Day Long Shut Down, Bustled With Activity And Business



Kozhikode: When the nationwide general strike paralyzed many parts of India on Wednesday, the small village of Parammal near Mavoor in Kozhikode district of Kerala had a different story to tell.

Parammal’s 100-odd shops sprung to life even earlier than usual on Wednesday. Parammal bustled with life and commerce.

While media channels beamed images of shutdowns and roadblocks across the state, vehicles moved freely here, and markets buzzed with customers, some arriving from neighboring districts. Parammal stood firm not to down shutters.

Shopkeepers like Nassar and Vappu, who run a small hotel, made sure to open up at the crack of dawn. “We are a little busier on hartal days,” they said, reflecting the confidence that defines their community.

Just 19 kilometers from Kozhikode city, Parammal’s open markets stood in stark contrast to the silence in neighboring localities like Mavoor, Cheruppa, Peruvayal, and Chevayur — all shuttered in observance of the strike.

For the people of Parammal, however, hartal days are just another normal day.

In a state where strikes and hartals are frequent resulting in disruption to normal life, Parammal’s defiance is not born of disregard, but of resilience forged in response to a violent incident 25 years ago.

On a hartal day, 25 years ago, when most shops remained closed, a hotel in Parammal had opened its doors. Hartal supporters stormed in, destroyed food, and assaulted the hotel owner. The brutality shocked the village into action.

In the aftermath, a rare collective decision was made: never again would Parammal bow to hartal pressure. Since then, regardless of the political climate, the village has remained open, its markets vibrant, its roads busy, and its resolve unwavering. “No political party or organization has threatened us since,” says Kabir, a local resident. “Even cadres of the organizations that declare hartals come here to buy goods on strike days.”