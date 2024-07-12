A Huge Gap Between Patients Who Need Organs And Donors, Says Centre

New Delhi: Even as India has been witnessing an increasing trend in organ donation and transplantation over the last decade, the Centre has admitted that there is a huge gap between patients, who require organ transplants and the organ donors that are available.
Stating that one organ donor can save up to eight to nine lives, union health secretary Apurva Chandra in a letter dashed off to the States and UTs emphasised public awareness for organ donation.
"... There is a huge gap between patients, who need organ transplants and organ donors that are available," Chandra said. India has been observing July as the organ donation month, statistics revealed that the country has been witnessing an increasing trend of organ donation and transplantation from 2013 to 2022.
According to the government data in possession of ETV Bharat, the number of total organ transplants has reached 16,041 from 4,990 over the last decade.
Of the total number of organ transplants, 13,338 were living transplants, 2,694 deceased transplants and nine were domino liver transplants. The government data revealed that Delhi registered a maximum number of 3,818 organ transplants in 2022, including kidney, liver, heart and lung. With 2,245 organ transplants in 2022, Tamil Nadu comes first and with 1,525 organ transplants in 2022, Maharashtra comes second.
With 194 deceased organ donors in 2022, Telangana tops the list of States, followed by Tamil Nadu (156), Karnataka (151), Gujarat (148) and Maharashtra (105).
With a total number of 3,422 living donor transplants, Delhi & NCR top the list, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,690), Kerala (1,423), Maharashtra (1,222) and West Bengal (1,059).
With a total number of 555 deceased donor transplants, Tamil Nadu tops the list of States followed by Telangana (524), Karnataka (478), Gujarat (398) and Maharashtra (303).
“This year, it has been decided to run a public awareness campaign “Aangdaan Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan.” As part of the campaign, August 3, will be observed as an Indian Organ Donation Day to commemorate the first deceased donor organ transplant, which was also the first heart transplant done in the country, after the promulgation of “The Transplantation of Human Organs Act” on July 8, 1994,” health secretary Chandra wrote in a letter sent to all secretaries, the Central government and principal secretaries in the States and UTs.
The letter viewed by this correspondent also highlighted several activities to be implemented during the month, including maximising online registration of pledges of willing citizens for organ and tissue donation through NOTTO’s web portal.
“Various IED activities may be conducted like organ donation run, painting, skits, nukkad natak, audiovisual and social media to promote the registration of pledges through web portals. Participation of senior school students, college students and other youths in the campaign may also be encouraged,” Chandra said.
