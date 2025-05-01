ETV Bharat / bharat

A Hotter-Than-Usual May Likely, Double Heatwave Days, Warns IMD

New Delhi: A hotter-than-usual May is expected, according to IMD, which also predicted the number of heatwave days doubling at the same time. There is a likelihood of a heatwave spells in the coming days which are likely to see more rainfall across the country.

The IMD said May will begin on a hot note across most parts of the country as heatwave days would be doubled this month. Both and night time temperatures are expected to rise, but on a pleasant note. The monsoon is expected to arrive in time along with rainfall at 105% above the normal, that can relieve heat-stressed people.

The IMD said that most parts of India, more particularly the northern, central and western states, will experience "above normal" temperatures during the entire month of May, as these states will witness between 2 to 7 heatwave days, which will be 1 to 4 days operationally above normal.

The most affected states which will have heatwave spells include Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, along with parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and parts of northern Karnataka.

"Temperatures, both maximum and minimum, will remain elevated across most of India, except in some areas of south and east India where conditions may remain normal or slightly below normal," said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Setting the Stage for the April Heatwaves

May is predicted to have scorching temperatures after April that have been much hotter than usual. It is ranked as the 7th highest mean April temperature since recording the statistics started in 1901. Western India braved the heatwave when Rajasthan and Gujarat had such high incidences of heatwave days between 6-11, way above the usual figures.

East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha also reported multiple heatwave days, while Maharashtra experienced slightly fewer than average.

The IMD believes that heavy thunderstorms and increased rainfall activity in May will be enough to prevent the extreme temperatures observed in 2024.

Temporary Relief

In a major announcement, the IMD estimates the nationwide average rainfall for May would be close to 70 mm, which is about 10% above normal, currently at 64 mm. This rise is all due to expected thunderstorms and scattered rain as well across the course of the month, particularly over northern, central, and eastern areas of the country.