A Historical Tug-of-War: Delhi Assembly's 'Fansi Ghar' Narrative Of AAP Sparks Debate

New Delhi: In an assembly session on Tuesday, the Delhi Assembly became the stage for a fierce debate concerning a portion of a century-old building. The central question: was there a secret ‘hanging chamber’ for freedom fighters, or was there merely a rope-operated lift room for tiffin supplies at the assembly house?

The discussion, unfolding on Tuesday, saw diverse accounts from different political parties. At one point, it went to the extent of even resorting to the use of AI tools like ChatGPT for validation of fact. Members accused each other of distorting colonial history.

A British parliamentary delegation, led by House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani, observed the proceedings from the visitors' gallery.

The debate was sparked by Speaker Vijender Gupta, who challenged the historical accuracy of the "fansi ghar" (gallows room) inaugurated three years ago by the then Aam Aadmi Party Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and the of the AAP regime, Ram Niwas Goel.

The space was unveiled on August 9, 2022, to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence and was dedicated to “unknown martyrs who were hanged here,” according to the plaque installed by the AAP Speaker there.

The controversy continued into Wednesday's session, with Speaker Vijender Gupta reiterating that the "hanging house" description was a distortion of history. He observed that there was "no history of any such place," and that "there was never any hanging house here."

Gupta further explained that his guided tour of the Delhi assembly house was aimed at uncovering the truth and providing a factual understanding of the architecture and space. He also described the area as a symbol of a rich ‘weaving heritage.’

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is part of a significant history, dating back to December 11, 1911, when King George V's coronation durbar announced the shifting of the Imperial capital from Calcutta to Delhi.

This had necessitated the construction of a new secretariat and council chamber for the Imperial Legislative Council, reconstituted under the 1909 Morley-Minto reforms. The current assembly chamber, completed in a record time of eight months in 1912 under the supervision of contractor Fakir Chand, was designed by British architect E. Montagu Thomas.