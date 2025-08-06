A Historical Tug-of-War: Delhi Assembly's 'Fansi Ghar' Narrative Of AAP Sparks Debate

New Delhi: In an assembly session on Tuesday, the Delhi Assembly became the stage for a fierce debate concerning a portion of a century-old building. The central question: was there a secret ‘hanging chamber’ for freedom fighters, or was there merely a rope-operated lift room for tiffin supplies at the assembly house?
The discussion, unfolding on Tuesday, saw diverse accounts from different political parties. At one point, it went to the extent of even resorting to the use of AI tools like ChatGPT for validation of fact. Members accused each other of distorting colonial history.
A British parliamentary delegation, led by House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani, observed the proceedings from the visitors' gallery.
The debate was sparked by Speaker Vijender Gupta, who challenged the historical accuracy of the "fansi ghar" (gallows room) inaugurated three years ago by the then Aam Aadmi Party Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and the of the AAP regime, Ram Niwas Goel.
The space was unveiled on August 9, 2022, to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence and was dedicated to “unknown martyrs who were hanged here,” according to the plaque installed by the AAP Speaker there.
The controversy continued into Wednesday's session, with Speaker Vijender Gupta reiterating that the "hanging house" description was a distortion of history. He observed that there was "no history of any such place," and that "there was never any hanging house here."
Gupta further explained that his guided tour of the Delhi assembly house was aimed at uncovering the truth and providing a factual understanding of the architecture and space. He also described the area as a symbol of a rich ‘weaving heritage.’
The Delhi Legislative Assembly is part of a significant history, dating back to December 11, 1911, when King George V's coronation durbar announced the shifting of the Imperial capital from Calcutta to Delhi.
This had necessitated the construction of a new secretariat and council chamber for the Imperial Legislative Council, reconstituted under the 1909 Morley-Minto reforms. The current assembly chamber, completed in a record time of eight months in 1912 under the supervision of contractor Fakir Chand, was designed by British architect E. Montagu Thomas.
It initially served as the Imperial Legislative Council and later, after 1919, became the office of the Central Legislative Assembly.
The Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that the original architectural drawings are still there in the National Archives of India. During his visit, the Speaker highlighted the distinctive features of the structure, including two identical colonial-era lift shafts located at equal distance from the Speaker's chamber. Both were designed to deliver tiffin to members. He said these service rooms were wrongly described as "hanging houses", a claim that has no archival basis. "This building is not just 115 years old, it is a living testimony to India's political evolution," said Vijender Gupta.
Previous government did not tell history properly, said Gupta. According to the Assembly Speaker, history should be told with accuracy, from the decision to shift the capital to Delhi, to the construction of this House in record time.
The issue will be formally discussed in the House, where all facts and views can be placed on record, he said. He, however, expressed serious concern that crores of rupees of public money had been spent in misrepresenting this heritage structure as something it actually was not. He said, it is our responsibility to ensure that the heritage of a building like Delhi Assembly is portrayed with accuracy and respect.
