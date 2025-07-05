ETV Bharat / bharat

A Green Crusader’s Gift To Nature: 60,000 Trees Planted And Grown Over 24 Years In Assam

Budheshwar Ray (left), a government school teacher from Tulungia village in Bongaigaon district has single-handedly planted and nurtured more than 60,000 trees over the past 24 years. ( ETV Bharat )

Bongaigaon(Assam): While World Environment Day often becomes a stage for symbolic gestures and photo-ops, some silent heroes dedicate their lives to cultivating nature, not for accolades, but out of a deep-rooted sense of responsibility.

One such silent crusader is Budheshwar Ray, a government school teacher from Tulungia village in Bongaigaon district, who has single-handedly planted and nurtured more than 60,000 trees over the past 24 years.

Born into a poor farming family on April 2, 1975, Budheshwar grew up working in the fields with his father, Late Binan Chandra Ray. Despite financial hardship, he pursued higher education and began his teaching career in 2001.

However, even before drawing a regular salary, having served 11 years without pay, Budheshwar had embarked on his true life mission: to grow trees.

Since May 2001, he has spent his meagre income planting trees along highways, schools, villages, and barren lands, treating each sapling like a child of his own. His most remarkable feat includes the planting of over 12,000 fruit and shade trees along both sides of National Highway 31 (now NH-117) from Rakhaldubi to Tulungia.

In 2019, when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) undertook a four-lane expansion project, nearly 12,000 of his nurtured trees were cut down, an incident that caused deep anguish to Budheshwar.

“Why wouldn’t I be angry?” he told ETV Bharat in an emotional conversation. “It took me years to grow those trees, and they were felled overnight. But I didn’t stop. I began planting again, with new hope and the same love.”