A Golden Period Of Dedication Towards Public: Amit Shah Praises 11 Years Of Modi Government On X

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a statement on Monday through X (formerly Twitter), describing the 11 years of the Modi Government as a golden period of resolve, endeavor, and dedication towards public service. Shah also said that the new India under the term saw the dawn of a new era in the country, marked by economic revival, social justice, cultural pride, and national security.

In Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister, Shah said this new India is rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, perform and transform.

He said this journey of making India "number 1" in every field by bringing positive changes in the lives of the countrymen will continue.

"The historic 11 years of the Modi Government have been a golden period of resolve, endeavor, and dedication towards public service," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi and called it 11 years of "seva" (service).

The Modi government completes the first year of its third term on Monday.

The home minister said the country has seen a new era of economic revival, social justice, cultural pride, and national security.