A Glance At One Year Of Modi 3.0

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed a year in his third term on June 9. ETV Bharat looks at how the country has done over the past 365 days under Modi's leadership.

Fourth-largest Economy

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan, and is poised to surpass Germany by 2028. India's GDP grew 7.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024-25, leading to 6.5 per cent growth in FY25 despite severe global headwinds, including uncertainties in global trade because of the US reciprocal tariffs.

India-UK FTA

The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) was announced on May 6, which will see 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK benefiting from zero duties. The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues in April 2025 touched Rs 2.37 lakh crore with 12.6 per cent annualised growth, the highest ever monthly collection since the launch of the indirect tax regime in July 2017. The forex reserves hit an all-time high of $704.89 billion in September 2024.

Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor

The barbaric act of Pakistan-backed terrorists who killed 26 civilians on April 22 elicited an Indian response by punishing Pakistan diplomatically and militarily. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy nine major terrorist launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Over 100 terrorists were killed in action.

In response to Pakistan's drone and missile attacks on cities and military bases, India deployed Kamikaze drones to neutralise Pakistani Air defence capabilities, including disabling Lahore's air defence systems.

On the nights of May 9 and 10, the Indian counteroffensive became a historic milestone when, for the first time, a country successfully attacked the air bases of a nuclear-armed nation. Within three hours, India targeted 11 Military installations, including Noor Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chinian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari and Jacobabad, by destroying 20 per cent of Pakistan's air force assets. High casualties were inflicted at Bhoolari Airbase, including the death of Squadron Leader Usman Yusuf and the destruction of key fighter jets.

Indo-China Disengagement

India and China attempted to find consensus since July 2024, and there was a thaw in the border standoff from October to December 2024. Both sides agreed on patrolling in Depsang and Demchok in October, followed by an announcement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in December that disengagement had been "achieved in full," and broader bilateral exchanges were being discussed. On October 21, 2024, India announced that it reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, ending the over four-year-long military standoff.

Political Gains

The NDA posted impressive wins in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana. BJP returned to power for the third consecutive time in the October Haryana Assembly elections. The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured a big win, propelling the BJP as the single largest party in Maharashtra, winning 132 of the 230 seats. The Mahayuti alliance triumphed in the 288-member Assembly. After 27 years, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the Abrogation of Article 370

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir went to polls from September 18 to October 1, 2024, in 3 phases to elect 90 members of the legislative Assembly. The results of the elections were announced on October 8, in which the INDIA alliance, consisting of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), won 49 of the 90 seats for which elections were held.

One Nation One Election Bill

In December 2024, the Modi-led government tabled the One Nation, One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha, which adopted a resolution to refer the constitutional amendment bills for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Successful Extradition of 26/11 Plotter Tahawwur Rana

On April 9, the US extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Chenab Bridge

On June 6, PM Modi inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Schemes

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): The Centre decided to assist in the construction of houses to an additional three crore rural and urban beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Law to Check Exam Frauds: Amid the controversy regarding the NEET and UGC-NET exams, marred by allegations of paper leaks and irregularities, the centre brought in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, effective from June 21, with stiff penalties for those involved in exam irregularities. The new law cracks down on paper leaks with a fine of up to Rs 1 crore and a 10-year jail term.

Three New Criminal Laws: On December 25, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, effective from July 1, 2024, replacing the earlier laws — the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

Skilling Indian Youth: The Union Budget 2024 introduced a new internship scheme for 500 top Indian companies to upskill 1 crore youth over five years. It targets individuals aged 21-24 years who are neither employed nor in full-time education. The government will subsidise the program, covering most costs, with organisations required to contribute from their CSR funds.

Pension Reforms: The NDA government reversed a 21-year-old reform of the civil services pension system boldly brought in by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. It unveiled a new Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) that is virtually akin to the Old Pension Scheme, and assures government employees 50 per cent of their last drawn pay as a lifelong monthly benefit.

BioE3 Policy: The Union Cabinet approved the proposal for BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy for Fostering High Performance Biomanufacturing by the Department of Biotechnology. The salient features of the policy include innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors. This will accelerate technology development and commercialisation by establishing Biomanufacturing & Bio-AI hubs and Biofoundry. Apart from prioritising regenerative bioeconomy models of green growth, this policy will facilitate the expansion of India's skilled workforce and provide a boost in job creation.

Vigyan Dhara Scheme: The Union Cabinet approved the unified central sector scheme under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The RU-476 scheme consolidates three key umbrella schemes into one, with an ambitious budget of Rs 10,580 crore for the period of 2021-22 to 2025-26, aligning with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Boost to Agricultural Infrastructure: The Union Cabinet approved the expansion of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to bolster agricultural infrastructure, support viable community farming assets, include integrated processing projects, align with PM-KUSUM Component-A, and extend credit guarantee for FPOs through NABSanrakshan Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.

Enhancing Defence capabilities: The second Arihant-class submarine, INS Arighaat, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, 2024, at Visakhapatnam by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mega Port Vadhavan in Maharashtra: PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra, set to become one of India's largest deep-water ports. Costing Rs 76,220 crore, the port aims to boost India's maritime infrastructure, featuring container terminals, multipurpose berths and excellent connectivity, enhancing trade and industrial development.

New Districts for Ladakh: Home Minister Amit Shah said five new districts — Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang — would be created in the union territory of Ladakh for bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. Ladakh presently has two districts — Leh and Kargil — with autonomous hill development councils.

Health Cover To All Senior Citizens: Delivering on its poll promise, the Centre approved health cover to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income, under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) — a decision that is likely to benefit approximately six crore senior citizens. They will be eligible for a Rs 5 lakh free annual health insurance cover on a family basis under AB-PMJAY, which until now was available only to the poor and vulnerable families. The Cabinet approved an initial outlay of Rs 3,437 crore to fund the expansion of ABPMJAY to include senior citizens, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

PM E-DRIVE Scheme: It marks a decisive step in India's green transition. With a Rs 10,900 crore outlay, it streamlines EV purchases, introduces electric ambulances and incentivises scrapping old trucks for e-trucks. A robust testing infrastructure will ensure India's leadership in clean mobility.

PM SVANidhi: The scheme supports street vendors operating in urban areas as of March 24, 2020, will be revamped with improved benefits.