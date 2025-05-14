ETV Bharat / bharat

A Ghost Respondent Used To Secure Favourable Order, SC Recalls Order And Directs Probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has withdrawn its order in connection with a land dispute case, after it was brought on record that a ghost respondent was used to secure a favourable order, and the real respondent had no idea of any legal proceedings.

The matter came on May 13 before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench asked its registry to conduct an inquiry and file a report within three weeks, and bring on record what transpired. The apex court made it clear that there is a possibility of lodging an FIR against the persons involved in this alleged fabricated settlement.

In December 2024, the apex court had quashed the orders of a Muzaffarpur trial court and the Patna High Court based on a purported compromise agreement between the petitioner and the respondent. Notably, the original order recorded the appearance of four advocates for the fake respondent.

Harish Jaiswal, the original respondent in the case, alleged the December 13, 2024 order allowing a special leave petition effectively overturned a 2016 judgment of the Patna High Court on the basis of forged settlement agreement and fraudulent legal representation.

According to counsel familiar with development in the matter the supposed respondent was an imposter, and the real respondent is Harish Jaiswal, who hails from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. According to the Jaiswal’s counsel his client had no idea of these legal proceedings.

Five months ago, Jaiswal’s son-in-law came across the order on the apex court’s website. He moved before the apex court through his lawyer, Gyanant Singh. Jaiswal alleged that the order was obtained through fraud, deception, and suppression of material facts.