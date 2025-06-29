Punjab: AAP Suspends Police Officer-Turned-MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap For 5 Years Over 'Anti Party Activities'

Chandigarh: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former Punjab IG and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North, who has been in the news for his outspoken statements, has been expelled for five years from the party. He was accused of interfering in the operations of the Punjab government and "anti-party" activities.

Immediately after his expulsion, Singh shared a line, "Kabir, the death that the world fears brings joy to my heart," from his X handle.

Hailing from Karsghat village under Sidhwalia block of Gopalganj in Bihar, the famous IPS officer of the 1988 batch is a proactive and resolved figure in politics. His academic qualifications are astounding as he earned a triple MA in Sanskrit Literature and Philosophy from Patna University and in Political Science and Rural Development from IGNOU. A PhD in Police Administration from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, he pursued an LLB from Punjab University in Chandigarh and an MBA in HR and Strategic Management from IGNOU.

He owns assets worth Rs 2.11 crore and a donation of Rs 12.76 lakh, apart from a Maruti Swift Dzire.

During his tenure as IG, he raised voice on many important issues of Punjab and took action. He was also in the news for his actions against gangsters. He came into the limelight with the Amritsar kidney scam of 2002. He was also involved in the investigation of the Amritsar sex scandal, exposing the names of local political leaders and people associated with the cable network. Subsequently, the investigation of this case was handed over to the CBI on the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

While serving in Amritsar, he had to face opposition from political leaders and in 2009, the then BJP MLA Anil Joshi went on a hunger strike demanding his transfer. His transfer posting was as the commissioner of police of Jalandhar and then of Ludhiana.

He headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sacrilege of religious scriptures and the Kotkapura firing incident. During this, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and actor Akshay Kumar were questioned. The investigation report was submitted to the government, but no specific solution was found, due to which he registered his protest several times.

During the 2019 General Elections, SAD MP Naresh Gujral filed a complaint against Singh with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for an interview he gave to a private TV channel on the sacrilege case, after which the poll body ordered his removal from the SIT. At that time, Congress supported Singh.

Singh resigned on April 12, 2021, to take his political plunge by joining AAP. Inspired by the then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he successfully contested from the Amritsar North assembly seat. "I have not come to do politics but to change its definition. I want to do in Punjab what AAP and Arvind Kejriwal have done in Delhi," he said after being elected.

Known for his straightforward and people-oriented views, he is often seen questioning his own party's government. There have been many occasions when he disagreed with the party's view. In October 2023, he questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying, "When I resigned from the Indian Police Service in April 2021, I trusted your words and became a victim of politics. Today, the SIT is yours, and you are the Home Minister. The SIT is forcing witnesses to recant their statements, which is benefiting the accused. I am fighting in the courts with private lawyers. I am being deliberately humiliated, but my fight will continue, and I am ready to bear any torture."

On Wednesday, the vigilance department raided several places, including Bikram Majithia's residence in Amritsar and arrested him. In a social media post, Singh said, "When Bikram Majithia was in jail, the government of Mann did not interrogate him and granted him bail. Even in the Bargari sacrilege case, the government reached an agreement with the family of the accused. I have and will continue to have ideological differences with Majithia, but the honour of the family is shared by everyone, be it a leader or an actor, rich or poor, friend or enemy. At that time, the government did not take any remand. Raiding someone's house in the early hours of the morning is against the policy."