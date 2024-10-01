Bikaner Couple Ends Life Over 'Financial Constraint', Child Battling For Life

Bikaner (Rajasthan): In a heartwrenching incident, a couple ended their lives in the Jayanarayan Vyas Colony police station area of ​​​​Bikaner district on Tuesday morning. The child who was admitted to the PBM Hospital in critical condition is battling for life. The deceased have been identified as Rahul and his wife Manisha.

IG Om Prakash, SP Kavinder Sagar and ASP Deepak Sharma reached the spot for inspection. The FSL team was also called in to collect evidence. Prima facie it’s suspected that the couple, who were living in a rented apartment, took the extreme step due to severe financial constraints as they were in a debt trap. A suicide note has been recovered from the place of occurrence. Further investigation is being carried out.

A large crowd of neighbours gathered around the house. The gruesome incident left the people of the area in utter shock as they are yet to come to terms with what led them to make the decision.