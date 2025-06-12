ETV Bharat / bharat

A Fake Cardiologist Was Running a Vicious Medical Racket At Faridabad Govt Hospital, Operated 4000 Plus Patients

Faridabad: District Civil Badshah Khan Hospital, the biggest government hospital in Faridabad has been shaken by the discovery of a fake cardiologist who allegedly ran a vicious racket in the hospital’s heart centre.

Investigation has begun into the case and an FIR has been registered against 6 people. The fake cardiologist is absconding.

A case has been registered against tender-taking company Meditrina Hospital Private Limited's CMD Dr N Pratap Kumar, Pankaj Mohan, company's HR head Dalip Nair, Centre head Piyush Srivastava, Mandeep and Haryana Centre head Ajay Sharma for allegedly committing fraud and deliberately endangering people's lives.

The case was filed in Faridabad's SGM Nagar police station under Section 125, Section 318 (4), Section 319, Section 336 (3) Section 338, Section 340, Section 61 of the Indian Justice Code (BNS) 2023. The police are now trying to arrest the accused.

Apart from this, three police teams are engaged in investigation regarding this matter. The involvement of a fake cardiologist in the case of heart surgery to about 70-80 heart patients has come to light in Faridabad's Badshah Khan Hospital.

Three people also died in this.

The fake doctor has been identified as Dr. Pankaj Mohan.

DCP NIT Maqsood Ahmed said that after the police registered the case and started investigation, it got hold of a fake certificate of Dr. Pankaj Mohan which was seized. After this, the FIR was registered against another others apart from Pankaj Mohan.

However, Dr. Pankaj Mohan is allegedly absconding. Legal action will be taken against the guilty as it was a matter of playing with people's lives.

One of the complainants, advocate Sanjay Gupta said: “I had doubts about the qualification of Pankaj Mohan Sharma from the very beginning, that is why I was constantly investigating this matter in depth. Now the truth has come out in front of everyone.”

“We had informed the CMO about this matter. If the CMO had started the investigation in time, everything would have come to light much earlier. I thank the police, who took my complaint seriously and took immediate action and started the investigation,” said Gupta.