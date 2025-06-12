A Fake Cardiologist Was Running a Vicious Medical Racket At Faridabad Govt Hospital, Operated 4000 Plus Patients

Faridabad: District Civil Badshah Khan Hospital, the biggest government hospital in Faridabad has been shaken by the discovery of a fake cardiologist who allegedly ran a vicious racket in the hospital’s heart centre.
Investigation has begun into the case and an FIR has been registered against 6 people. The fake cardiologist is absconding.
A case has been registered against tender-taking company Meditrina Hospital Private Limited's CMD Dr N Pratap Kumar, Pankaj Mohan, company's HR head Dalip Nair, Centre head Piyush Srivastava, Mandeep and Haryana Centre head Ajay Sharma for allegedly committing fraud and deliberately endangering people's lives.
The case was filed in Faridabad's SGM Nagar police station under Section 125, Section 318 (4), Section 319, Section 336 (3) Section 338, Section 340, Section 61 of the Indian Justice Code (BNS) 2023. The police are now trying to arrest the accused.
Apart from this, three police teams are engaged in investigation regarding this matter. The involvement of a fake cardiologist in the case of heart surgery to about 70-80 heart patients has come to light in Faridabad's Badshah Khan Hospital.
Three people also died in this.
The fake doctor has been identified as Dr. Pankaj Mohan.
DCP NIT Maqsood Ahmed said that after the police registered the case and started investigation, it got hold of a fake certificate of Dr. Pankaj Mohan which was seized. After this, the FIR was registered against another others apart from Pankaj Mohan.
However, Dr. Pankaj Mohan is allegedly absconding. Legal action will be taken against the guilty as it was a matter of playing with people's lives.
One of the complainants, advocate Sanjay Gupta said: “I had doubts about the qualification of Pankaj Mohan Sharma from the very beginning, that is why I was constantly investigating this matter in depth. Now the truth has come out in front of everyone.”
“We had informed the CMO about this matter. If the CMO had started the investigation in time, everything would have come to light much earlier. I thank the police, who took my complaint seriously and took immediate action and started the investigation,” said Gupta.
The medical racket was operating at the heart centre of the Badshah Khan Hospital where a PPP mode of functioning was started in 2018. Under the PPP model, the Haryana government had entered into an agreement with Meditrina Hospital Private Limited.
After this, in July 2024, Dr. Pankaj Mohan was appointed in the Heart Centre, although the provision of appointment was that any doctor would be appointed, his verification would be done from the office of the Chief Medical Officer and Principal Medical Officer. But nothing like this happened in this case.
Meanwhile, advocate Sanjay Gupta got information that the heart surgeon named Dr. Pankaj Mohan in the District Civil Badshah Khan Hospital, was allegedly misusing the name of Dr. Pankaj Mohan who was actually another renowned heart surgeon.
During this private investigation Gupta informed the famous cardiologist Dr. Pankaj Mohan, that another person was misusing his name and reputation following which Dr Pankaj Mohan informed the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jayant Ahuja about the whole matter but no action was taken.
Advocate Gupta then moved a complaint to NIT DCP Maqsood Ahmed and informed him about the whole situation. The DCP ordered an investigation and asked for a report.
The police sought information regarding this from the Badshah Khan Hospital. Also, details were sought about Dr. Pankaj Mohan appointed by the Heart Center management, qualification of the doctor, how many patients he treated, how many patients he operated and all such information.
The hospital administration gave complete information and certificate about Dr. Pankaj Mohan to the police administration, which showed Dr. Pankaj Mohan Sharma treated patients from 18 July 2024 to 5 February 2025.
During the period he had seen more than 4100 heart patients and also operated on 70 to 80 patients. During this time three patients also died. After the report came from the hospital administration, the police administration took up further investigation. Dr Sharma’s documents turned out to be fake.
After this, the police administration sent the medical documents to the National Board of Examination in Medical Science, New Delhi for verification. After investigation, the police received a report, according to which no candidate named Dr. Pankaj Mohan Sharma had appeared in the cardiology exam of the year 2014.
The police have now registered a case against 6 people including Pankaj Mohan Sharma. At present, the main accused Pankaj Mohan Sharma is said to be absconding. But the police is after him.