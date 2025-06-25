ETV Bharat / bharat

A Dilapidated Village Primary School In Kanker Stands Testimony To Official Neglect And Apathy

Kanker: The Charama block Ganda Gauri primary school in Kanker district was built in 1974. The school with tiled roofs overhead have imparted lessons to students for the past 50 years but remains as it was in a dilapidated state.

The school has not been repaired for the last 10 years and children are forced to continue their studies in a temporary shed. The school has an enrolment of about 37 students at present, according to the school teacher, Rohit Uike who has been posted here for five years.

“A permanent building was built in this school, but it became dilapidated very quickly. This is the situation since I was posted here. Even before that, the children were forced to study in huts. There is a lot of difficulty in teaching the children during rains. The Education department officials have been told many times. But no arrangements have been made to improve conditions,” said Rohit Uike, the teacher.

One of the Kanker district members, Anmol Mandavi, said: “The first permanent school building was built in the village in 1994. After 15 years, that building became dilapidated, so an additional room was built in 2014. But due to poor quality of construction this building too, became dilapidated. Water started leaking from the building roof within a year.”

That is why a temporary thatched hut was built by the Jan Bhagidari Samiti where the children now study. The officials have been informed several times but no one pays any attention,” Anmol Mandavi, district member said.

According to villager Ambar Singh Bais, the village school started from a hut. Today, it stands as a hut.