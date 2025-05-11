A Dilapidated Bunker In Odisha Served As Arsenal During World Wars

Odisha: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, nostalgia takes one back to a nondescript place in Odisha, which served as a strategic point during wartime. A dilapidated bunker in the Boudh district of Odisha had served as the ammunition depot during the First and Second World Wars that took place during 1914-19 and 1939-45, respectively. Now reduced to an abandoned house, the place was used as a strategic bunker during wartime. However, since Independence, it has been lying in utter neglect, with its glory buried in history.

During the Colonial era, when the British were embroiled in two world wars, they looked for an ideal place to safeguard arms and ammunition, and the then Boudh State or Boudh Gadajat Rajya provided an ideal location. It provided them with an ample supply of wood from its vast swathe of forests, leather for making combat shoes, men to be recruited as sepoys, ambulances and funds to strengthen the warchest. Apart from the arsenal, an airstrip was also constructed at Balasingha near Boudh.

It was built during the reign of King Yogindra Dev. (ETV Bharat)

"The house that resembles a half-buried tunnel was built during the reign of King Yogindra Dev, the founder of modern Boudh. He erected a new palace on the banks of the Mahanadi in place of the previous palace and named it Yogindra Bilas Palace. Some believe a tunnel was dug from the secret house to the royal palace, for defence during attacks or self-defence. After the demise of the king in 1913, the tunnel was gradually filled up and closed, and various items like ammunition were kept inside it. This house, made of lime bricks, was used as an armoury until Independence in 1947. Various documents and war correspondences attest to its chequered history. During World War II, the political agent of Sambhalpur wrote a letter to king Narayan Prasad Dev asking to keep the bunker ready. There have been several demands to restore the bunker and declare it a heritage site," Rai Krutibas Deo, a historian of the Boudh dynasty, said.

Ram Prasad Purohit, the chief priest of the palace, said, "The house was the secret gate of the palace. In case of an enemy attack from Gadkhai, and if there was a risk of defeat, then the royal family members could have slipped out through the tunnel. Several weapons were dumped into it during the World Wars. Now, it is completely closed, and a terrible noise along with an odour emanate from it."

The bunker is connected to the royal palace with a tunnel. (ETV Bharat)

"The secret room was used to store combustibles, ammunition, gunpowder, etc., at various times, including the two World Wars. A security guard was deployed in the area for its safety," Deo said.

Dr Ameresh Sahu, a researcher, said, "It is believed that the clandestine house was built to store ammunition and weapons during the First and Second World Wars. There is a secret tunnel for escape during a contingency. It can be developed into a tourist destination with active government support for its restoration."