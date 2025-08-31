A Decade After 2014 Floods, Kashmir Still Rests On Fragile Embankments

Srinagar: On Wednesday night, villagers in Shalina stayed awake to plug a sudden breach in the river Jhelum with sandbags, fearing the water body surged past the danger mark following two days of heavy and incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Locals said that a boy's alertness on Tuesday evening saved the village from flooding that could have submerged the locality along with dozens of adjacent villages and paddy fields. “The boy saw floodwater seeping through a minor breach in the embankment. The villagers quickly filled the breach with sandbags without any government assistance,” said Sameer Ahmad, a Shalina resident.

This embankment of the Jhelum, in the village inhabited by 2,000 residents on the outskirts of Srinagar, was part of the Comprehensive Flood Management Plan (CFMP), which was approved under the Prime Minister's Development Package following the devastating floods of September 2014. “We have been demanding the strengthening of the Jhelum embankment ever since the 2014 floods devastated Kashmir and our village. Nobody is listening to our demands. A rise in water level makes us vulnerable to flooding,” he added.

In September 2014, a major deluge hit the Kashmir Valley, killing over 300 people and devastating homes, markets, and crops while sweeping away roads and bridges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the flood-ravaged valley and later announced the Rs 80,000 crore Prime Minister's Development Package for the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the flood-hit region.

The CFMP was a component of this package and focused on flood mitigation and strengthening the embankments of the Jhelum River, its four main tributaries – Vishow, Rambiara, Lidder, and Sindh – and its only flood spill channel in Srinagar and the 103 water streams that drain into the Jhelum River.

Swollen Jhelum river after heavy rain in Anantnag. (PTI)

The dredging of the Jhelum and its flood spill channel, which meanders from Padshahi Bagh in Srinagar to Sopore in Baramulla district, was carried out by a Kolkata-based company, M/s Reach Dredgers. The project was outsourced by Jammu and Kashmir's Flood and Irrigation Control Department, following recommendations by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) in 2018.

The Flood Control Department claimed that, up to 2020, it dredged the Jhelum and its flood spill channel and desilted 670 kilometres out of the total 1876 km of irrigation channels connected to the river. As a result, the river’s water-carrying capacity increased from 31,800 to 41,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) between Sangam in Anantnag district and Padshahi Bagh in Srinagar. At Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, capacity increased from 27,000 to 32,000 cusecs. In Sopore, it rose from 31,000 cusecs in 2014 to a projected 35,000 cusecs in 2025. This data was revealed in response to an RTI earlier this year, which also showed that while 31 projects were approved for flood mitigation under the CFMP, only 16 had been completed at a cost of ₹114.293 crore.

Locals said increasing this much carrying capacity of the river is still less, as the floodwater recorded in 2014 was 124 lakh cusecs at Ram Munshi Bagh only. They said the embankments in Shalina and other habitations remain vulnerable to breaches, increasing flood risk in the five districts along the river. Rafiq Ahmad of Asham in Bandipora said that people in the area remained awake all night, fearing breaches in weak embankments along the river in Sonawari. “There has been no strengthening of embankments or proper flood mitigation even after the devastating 2014 floods. We live at risk after every heavy rainfall,” he said.

Of the ten districts in the Kashmir Valley, the Jhelum flows through five—Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Bandipora, and Baramulla—meandering across 175 square kilometres of the valley. These districts are particularly vulnerable to flooding, as a large portion of the population resides in low-lying areas along the riverbanks.

While the department cites dredging as its key achievement for flood mitigation, experts warn that dredging of the river and its water channels alone cannot prevent floods when climate-driven disasters like floods are expected to become more frequent, as highlighted by global scientific panels such as the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Athar Parvaiz, who has extensively written on environmental issues in Jammu and Kashmir, said flood prevention needs an integrated approach. “This includes controlling soil erosion, regulating construction in flood basins and flood-prone areas, restoring catchment areas of the river and its tributaries, halting deforestation, and stopping soil mining from the Karewas that ring the valley,” he said.

Parvaiz said that post-2014 floods, both the public and the government have often blamed disasters on nature without addressing the responsibilities they share in reducing vulnerability to extreme weather events. “This attitude must change urgently,” he said.

“Developing effective preventive strategies to minimise the loss of life and economic damage during extreme weather events is critical. These include impact-based and localised early warning systems, issuing travel advisories when disasters are imminent, a proper housing policy, and treating river watersheds. The Environmental Impact Assessment of all the developments must be done and taken into consideration before their construction,” he added.

Social activist and lawyer Naveed Bukhtiyar said that rampant mining of water bodies, unregulated and unscientific construction, and poor enforcement of environmental laws have made Jammu and Kashmir prone to both natural and man-made disasters.

“Water bodies have been mined for minerals, and construction is rampant in flood buffer zones, both by people and the government. No lessons were learnt from the 2014 floods. The government must devise a comprehensive disaster management policy and enforce environmental protection laws to safeguard the region,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that his government will take steps to ensure that the people of the region no longer live in constant fear of floods and disasters. “We are out of danger now, as the weather has improved. But had the rainfall continued for four days, we could have faced something worse than 2014. I will sit with officers to understand what measures were taken after the 2014 floods and where lapses occurred in spending the money. We cannot live in fear (of floods) year after year,” he said.