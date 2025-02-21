A Day After Stalin Letter To PM Modi, Pradhan Counters TN CM On NEP 2020

New Delhi: A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the Centre of using the release of funds as a 'pressure tactic' to force a state into adopting centrally mandated programmes, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday objected to the former's view, terming it as 'inappropriate' for a state.

Taking to X, Pradhan wrote, "Highly inappropriate for a State to view NEP 2020 with a myopic vision and use threats to sustain political narratives. Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji’s govt. is fully committed to promote and popularise the eternal Tamil culture and language globally. I humbly appeal to not politicise education and rise above political differences in the best interest of our students."

Earlier, Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain about the statement by Pradhan that Samagra Shiksha funds for Tamil Nadu will not be released until the state implements the National Education Policy 2020 in its entirety and adopts the three-language policy.

According to Stalin, Centre's action grossly undermine the states’ rights to shape their own education policies. He said linking the two different Centrally sponsored SSA and PM SHRI Schools initiatives was fundamentally unacceptable. He appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the immediate release of Rs 2,152 crore of Samagra Shiksha funds for the state.

"The Prime Minister should intervene in the interest of cooperative federalism and the welfare of lakhs of students and teachers," he said. He continued, "To dissipate the unrest caused due to this issue, Rs 2,152 crores of Samagra Shiksha funds for Tamil Nadu for 2024-25 may be released immediately, without linking it to the implementation of National Education Programme (NEP) 2020. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, I look forward to your personal intervention in this regard."

He expressed ‘deep concern’ over the recent remarks of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan indicating that SSA funds for Tamil Nadu would not be released until the state implemented NEP in its entirety and adopted the three-language policy. “This has created immense anxiety and unrest among students, political parties and the general public in our state,” the Chief Minister said.

For many decades, Tamil Nadu has always been steadfast in its two-language policy, which was deeply rooted in its educational and social milieu. Hence, the state has been exempted from implementing ‘The Official Languages Act, 1963’, as mentioned in The Official Languages Rules, 1976, he claimed.

Even Central schools like Navodaya Vidyalayas, which follow the three-language policy, have not been established in Tamil Nadu because of the opposition to it. The tremendous strides made by the state in the last half century and its trendsetting initiatives can be traced back to our progressive policy making, built on this two-language policy and social justice.

“The above would clearly exemplify that any change in our two-language policy is non-negotiable for our state and our people,” he said in the letter.

In addition, the state had raised its strong concerns on other specific provisions of NEP through a letter and a memorandum in 2024, but despite the multiple representations, the SSA funds for 2024-25 remain unreleased.

“I would like to reiterate that linking the two different Centrally Sponsored Schemes – SSA and the NEP exemplar PM SHRI Schools is fundamentally unacceptable. And the Union Government’s usage of such fund releases as a pressure tactic to coerce a state into adopting centrally mandated programs against its own time-tested state policies is a blatant violation of cooperative federalism,” Stalin said.